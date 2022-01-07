How to Delete Reminders on iPhone

What to Know Open Reminders app: Tap and slide your finger to the left on the reminder you want to delete; select the Delete icon when it appears.

icon when it appears. To delete an entire Reminder list: Open the list, tap the three-dot icon in the upper right corner, and then tap Delete List.

How Do I Permanently Delete Reminders on iPhone?

The Reminders app on iOS 15 is a useful tool for creating a to-do list or keeping up with things you don't want to forget, but occasionally you need to clear it out so it doesn't get too bulky, or you may have created a reminder you later find you don't need. Either way, deleting reminders only requires a few steps.

To permanently delete a single reminder, follow these instructions.

Open the Reminder app. Select the list that contains the reminder you want to delete. Tap and hold on the reminder you want to delete, then slide it slightly to the left. This should open a menu of options. Tap Delete. Alternatively, while you're holding on the reminder you want to delete, you can slide it all the way to the left and it will automatically be deleted.

In addition to the Delete option, you'll also find options for Details and Flag.

Details : Tapping Details will open an editing screen that lets you add Notes or a URL, change the date and time the task is due, add tags, a location, show the reminder when messaging with someone, flag the reminder, add a priority, change the list the reminder is assigned to, or add subtasks or images to the reminder. If you make any changes on this screen, be sure to tap Done when finished to save your changes.

How Do I Delete All Reminders?

Deleting all reminders can mean a couple of different things. You might be trying to delete all the reminders in a specific list, or you might be trying to delete all the reminders you've completed. Each has slightly different steps to accomplish.

How to Delete All Reminders But Keep the List

If you want to delete all the active reminders in a specific list, but not delete the list, you have two options. You can individually tap and hold then slide each reminder to the left to delete it. It's a slow process. However, there might be a faster way, but it's somewhat limited.



Open the Reminders app and select one of the four predefined reminder categories. They include: Today

Scheduled

All

Flagged Then tap the three dot menu in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Select Reminders. Tap the reminders you want to delete. This will add a checkmark to the reminder. When you're done selecting reminders, tap the trash can icon. Then tap Delete Reminder(s) to confirm and delete.

How to Delete a Whole Reminder List

If you don't mind deleting the whole reminder list you can also use this method.



Open Reminders. Open the list you want to delete. Tap the three dot menu in the upper-right corner to open the menu. Tap Delete List. Then tap Delete List again to confirm you want to delete the list, and it will be completely deleted. If you want to create a new list, all you need to do is open Reminders and tap Add List at the bottom of the screen.

An alternate way to delete a complete list of tasks is to tap & hold then slide the list title to the left to open the list options. There you will see an information icon and a trash icon. Tap the trash icon to delete the entire list.

How to Delete All Completed Reminders

If you want to keep your active reminders but delete all of the reminders that you've completed, these are the steps you would follow for that process.

