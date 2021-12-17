How to Delete a Profile on Hulu

What to Know Browser: Go to Manage Profiles and click the Edit icon (pencil) next to the profile you'd like to delete. Click Delete Profile twice to confirm.

Go to and click the next to the profile you'd like to delete. Click twice to confirm. iOS and Android: Tap Account in the bottom-right corner of the Hulu mobile app. Tap the name of your account to access the profile menu and select Edit. Tap the name of the profile you’d like to delete, scroll to the bottom and tap Delete Profile.

If you’ve reached Hulu’s six profile limit and need to create space for someone else (or simply want to take a profile off of your account), you can do so by accessing the service’s settings menu. This article will teach you how to delete a Hulu profile in a web browser, on a mobile device, and on a TV-connected device such as Roku.

When you first sign up for Hulu, a primary profile is created. While you cannot delete your account’s primary profile, you can edit it as needed.

How Do I Delete a Profile on Hulu on Windows PC or Mac?

To delete a profile on your desktop or laptop, log in to your Hulu account on your preferred browser and follow the instructions below:



Hover over the dropdown menu in the top-right corner and select Manage Profiles.

Select the Edit icon (pencil) next to the profile you wish to delete.

Select Delete Profile.

A new window will appear asking if you’re sure you want to delete. Click Delete Profile to confirm.

If a profile is being actively used on another device, you may be unable to delete it. If this happens, wait until the profile is no longer being used and try again.

How to Delete a Hulu Profile on Smartphones, Roku, Apple TV and More

You can delete a Hulu profile on most devices that support the app, including smartphones, set-top boxes, game consoles, and more.

On iOS and Android: Launch the Hulu app on your Android or iPhone and tap Account in the bottom-right corner. Tap the name of your account to access the profile menu and select Edit. Tap the name of the profile you’d like to delete, scroll to the bottom and tap Delete Profile.

On TV-Connected Devices (Roku, Smart TV, Apple TV, Game Consoles, Set-Top Boxes, and Streaming Sticks): Since Hulu is available on so many different platforms, you may find the deletion process a bit different depending on which device you use. That said, each platform should follow the same basic steps:



Open Hulu on your device.

Select Manage Account > Profiles.

Select the profile you wish to remove and press OK.

Confirm the deletion by pressing OK again.



Deleting a profile not only deletes all settings associated with that profile but its watch history as well.

How to Delete All Profiles on Hulu

If you’d like to clear all profiles from your Hulu account (with the exception of the primary profile), you can do so by logging into Hulu from a web browser only. This will also delete all associated watch history and preferences associated with each profile.



Hover over the dropdown menu in the top-right corner and select Account.

Scroll down to Privacy and Settings and click California Privacy Rights.

Under Manage Activity, select Profiles and click Clear Selected.

