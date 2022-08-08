Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Delete a POF Account on iPhone Deleting the app doesn't delete the account so here's what you need to do By Ruben Circelli Ruben Circelli Editor University of Massachusetts, Boston Ruben Circelli has been a freelance technology writer and editor since 2014. His work has appeared on dozens of sites, including Komando.com, Twinfinite, and TheGamer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Delete POF Hide POF Frequently Asked Questions What to Know You can only delete a POF account from the desktop site.Removing the app from your home screen does not delete the POF account. This article explains how to delete Plenty of Fish (or POF) from iPhone. How to Delete POF From iPhone Deleting apps off iPhone is easy, but you can't actually delete your Plenty of Fish account from within the app, you'll have to use the desktop site. Before diving in, make sure you understand POF's policy on account deletion. Once you're ready, head over to Plenty Of Fish's account deletion page (you'll need to log in. The system will step you through a series of online prompts to complete the account deletion. If you have a billable account with Plenty Of Fish, remember to turn off your rebill status before to ensure you will no longer be charged. How to Hide POF on iPhone Just need a break from POF? No problem, because Apple conveniently gives you the option of hiding apps from your Home Screen. When you couple that with turning off the notifications for POF, it's like the app is gone, but you can still get back to it whenever you want with just a few taps. Open the Settings app and head into your notification settings. Make sure to turn off POF notifications. How to Manage Notifications on the iPhone Return to your iPhone's Home Screen, and find the POF app on your iPhone's Home Screen. Tap and hold the POF app, and then tap Remove App. Instead of Delete, tap Remove from Home Screen. Once POF has been removed from your Home Screen, you find the app in your iPhone's App Library, but it won't be actually deleted from your phone. It's just as easy to unhide an app on an iPhone. How to Hide IP Address on Your iPhone FAQ How do I unblock someone on Plenty of Fish? In a web browser, go to pof.com/blockedmembers, choose a user, and select Unblock Selected. In the mobile app, go to Edit Profile > Settings > Blocked Users. What is the average age on Plenty of Fish? The average Plenty of Fish user is 45-54 years old, but there are many users who fall outside of that age range. POF is one of the best dating sites for people over 40 alongside OurTime and eHarmony. What is Plenty of Fish Live? Plenty of Fish Live is POF's live streaming feature, which allows users to broadcast videos of themselves for other users to watch. It's similar to Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit