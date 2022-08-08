How to Delete a POF Account on iPhone

What to Know You can only delete a POF account from the desktop site.

Removing the app from your home screen does not delete the POF account.

This article explains how to delete Plenty of Fish (or POF) from iPhone.

How to Delete POF From iPhone

Deleting apps off iPhone is easy, but you can't actually delete your Plenty of Fish account from within the app, you'll have to use the desktop site.

Before diving in, make sure you understand POF's policy on account deletion. Once you're ready, head over to Plenty Of Fish's account deletion page (you'll need to log in. The system will step you through a series of online prompts to complete the account deletion. If you have a billable account with Plenty Of Fish, remember to turn off your rebill status before to ensure you will no longer be charged.

How to Hide POF on iPhone

Just need a break from POF? No problem, because Apple conveniently gives you the option of hiding apps from your Home Screen.

When you couple that with turning off the notifications for POF, it's like the app is gone, but you can still get back to it whenever you want with just a few taps.

Open the Settings app and head into your notification settings. Make sure to turn off POF notifications. How to Manage Notifications on the iPhone Return to your iPhone's Home Screen, and find the POF app on your iPhone's Home Screen. Tap and hold the POF app, and then tap Remove App. Instead of Delete, tap Remove from Home Screen. Once POF has been removed from your Home Screen, you find the app in your iPhone's App Library, but it won't be actually deleted from your phone. It's just as easy to unhide an app on an iPhone.