What to Know Desktop: Library > VIEW FULL PLAYLIST > menu > Delete playlist .

> > menu > . Android: Library > tap playlist > menu > Delete playlist > DELETE .

> tap playlist > menu > > . iOS: Library > tap playlist > trash icon > DELETE.

This article details how to delete a playlist on YouTube. You can permanently delete one you've created and remove from your library a playlist you've added from another user. The instructions work for all desktop browsers and the mobile app for Android, iOS, and iPadOS.

How Do I Delete a Playlist From YouTube on My Computer?

Open the playlist's settings to find the Delete playlist option. This is how you remove your own playlists; the ones you've created.

Open Library by selecting it from the left panel. If you don't have the page open, you can just follow this link to go directly to your YouTube Library. Scroll down to the Playlists section, and select VIEW FULL PLAYLIST below the one you want to delete. Locate the summary section on the left, under the playlist's title, and then open the three-dot menu and choose Delete playlist. Don't see this option? You probably selected the playlist title or thumbnail in the previous step. Repeat step 2, and be sure to choose the right link. Select DELETE to confirm.

How Do I Delete a Playlist From YouTube in the App?

The YouTube app works much like the desktop website, but the menu options are in different places.



Tap Library from the bottom menu bar. Scroll to Playlists, and tap the one you're going to delete. On Android, select the three-dot menu at the top right, and choose Delete playlist. On iOS or iPadOS, tap the trash can icon. Confirm the prompt by tapping DELETE.

Can't Delete a YouTube Playlist?

There's a playlist-like collection called Watch later in every YouTube account that appears to be a playlist, but it's actually built-in and so you can't delete it. You can add videos to it, but the entire collection can't be deleted. The best thing you can do if you want to remove watch later videos is to delete the videos you've already watched. Look for Remove watched videos from the menu in that playlist (step 3 above).

Other playlists you might struggle to remove are ones that you've added to your library from another user. If Delete playlist is missing when you complete the above steps, select the playlist button on the left instead of the menu button at step 3.

Alternatives to Deleting a Playlist

Deleting a whole YouTube playlist is permanent. You can always rebuild it later, but you don't want to make that mistake if you have a lot of videos saved.

Here are two options to avoid immediately erasing all those videos:

Merge Playlists

If you'd rather all the playlist's videos be in a different playlist, YouTube provides such an option. It's called Add all to, and when you select it, all the videos from one playlist will be copied to a different playlist.

For example, maybe you've been unwittingly editing two different playlists at various times because they have a similar name, but now you want to merge them. Everything from the first playlist will go into the second one, and then you can delete the first to avoid confusion in the future.

To do this, repeat steps 1-3 of the desktop directions above, but on step 3, instead of removing the playlist, choose Add all to, and select where to copy the videos.

Remove Specific Videos Only

An alternative solution to slimming down your playlists is to simply remove individual videos out of them. There are a couple ways to do this: