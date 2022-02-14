What to Know Before deleting photos from your iCloud account, turn off the automatic back up of the iPhone to the iCloud.

Go to Settings > [Your Apple ID] > iCloud > Photos > Turn off iCloud Photos .

> > > > Turn off . Sign into iCloud.com > Photos > Choose the photos to delete > Select the Trash icon.

This article explains how to delete photos from iCloud without deleting them from your iPhone.

Do Photos Stay on iCloud If Deleted From iPhone?

iCloud Photos is not a backup of a set of photos from your iPhone. Instead it is a replica of your current photo library on your iPhone. If you delete from either place (iCloud Photos or your iPhone), the syncing feature deletes the photo in the other place.

The only way to keep a photo on the iPhone while deleting it from iCloud is to turn off the automatic syncing. This will not work if you later turn iCloud Photos back on.

So, check if iCloud Photo syncing is enabled on your iPhone:

Open Settings from your iPhone homescreen and tap on the Apple ID with your name. On the Apple ID screen, select iCloud > Photos. Use the toggle switch for iCloud Photos to enable or disable syncing. To delete photos from iCloud without deleting them from the iPhone turn off the syncing by toggling the switch to off.

Now, you can delete photos from iCloud without removing it automatically from the iPhone. Follow the same steps to turn off iCloud syncing for any other Apple device.

Tip: When deleted, photos and videos are shifted to the Recently Deleted folder on both iCloud and the iPhone. They will be permanently deleted after 30 days, thus making it possible to recover them if you change your mind. To remove them permanently before 30 days, go to the Recently Deleted folder and select Delete All.

Delete Photos From iCloud But Keep Them on the iPhone

To delete photos from iCloud without deleting it from the iPhone turn off the syncing as shown above. Then follow the steps below:

Open iCloud.com in any browser and sign in with your Apple ID and authenticate your identity. Select Photos. Press the Ctrl (Windows)or Command (macOS) key on your keyboard and select the photos you want to delete. Select the trash can icon at the top-right of the page to delete the photos. The photos will be deleted from iCloud. With iCloud Photos turned off on your device, the photos in the iPhone's Photo library will not be affected.

Understanding Optimize iPhone Storage Setting

If Optimize iPhone Storage is enabled, all your full-resolution photos and videos are kept on iCloud and only the latest photos and videos are on the iPhone. When the iPhone is low on storage, the iPhone will upload the full-resolutions images (and videos) to iCloud and replace them with smaller-sized versions on your iPhone

If you delete anything from iCloud Photos, ensure you have the Download and Keep Originals option selected. Now, your entire photo library will remain on your phone (if there is enough free storage) even when you turn off iCloud Photos and start deleting photos from the cloud.