How to Delete One or All of Your Tweets

What to Know Select the ellipsis menu > Delete > Delete to delete a single tweet from Twitter.

> to delete a single tweet from Twitter. Open TweetDelete: select Sign in with Twitter > Authorize app > Delete my tweets to delete all your tweets.

> > to delete all your tweets. Open Twitter's Connected apps settings for TweetDelete and select Revoke app permissions.

This article will walk you through all of the steps for how to delete a single tweet from the Twitter website and apps and, if needed, how to delete all of your tweets from Twitter. Instructions apply to Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices including iPhones and iPads.

How to Delete a Single Tweet

You can delete any tweet you’ve ever written at any time as long as it belongs to the same Twitter account you’re currently using.

Here’s the process for how to delete a tweet on Twitter.



Locate the tweet you want to delete.

The easiest way to find a tweet is to perform a Twitter search using your @username and one or two words you remember being in the tweet. You can search via the search bar or the #Explore tab on the Twitter website and apps. Select the ellipsis (the three horizontal dots) in the top-right corner of the tweet. Select Delete. Select Delete. Your tweet will now be immediately deleted from all of Twitter.

How to Delete All Tweets From Your Account

If you want to remove all of your Tweets from your Twitter profile at the same time, you’ll need to use a third-party app or service. There are numerous tools for mass tweet deletion available but for this example we’ll use TweetDelete due to it being completely free and rather simple to use compared to its competitors.



This process will only delete tweets. Your Twitter username, profile, following, and followers will remain intact. If you want to delete your entire Twitter account including its name, likes, etc, you can do so via the Twitter account deletion process.

Here’s the easiest way to delete all of your tweets from your Twitter account.

Open the TweetDelete website within the same web browser you use to access your Twitter account.

If you don’t normally access Twitter via the web, visit the Twitter website first and make sure you’re logged into your account. Select Sign in with Twitter. Select Authorize app. Open the menu under Age of tweets to delete and select the window for the tweet deletion process. If you want to restrict the deletion to Tweets about a certain topic, under Only tweets containing this word/phrase, enter a target word or phrase. Otherwise leave this field blank.

The words must be exact. For example, entering “movie” will not delete tweets that say “film.” If you want TweetDelete to keep deleting your tweets on a regular basis, open the menu under Run this task and select Automatically every few days. Select the check box to state you understand that once these tweets are deleted, they can’t be recovered. Select Delete my tweets! The process may take a few minutes to complete, after which all of the selected tweets should be gone from your Twitter account.

Due to Twitter restrictions, TweetDelete is limited to deleting just the most recent 3,200 tweets. If you’ve been passionately tweeting for many years, you may have some tweets remaining on your account. If you needed to delete more than 3,200 tweets from your account, you can now manually delete the stragglers one-by-one via the steps shown at the top of this page. Alternatively, you can upgrade to TweetDelete’s premium service which requires a one-off payment of $14.99. This premium tier can remove all of your tweets in addition to providing you with several additional filters and options for when choosing what to remove from your account. Once you're finished with TweetDelete, open its screen in the Connected apps page on the Twitter website and select Revoke app permissions. This will disconnect the TweetDelete app from your Twitter account. It's a good idea to remove access for connected services you're no longer using as this can protect your account in case these services become compromised or hacked in the future.

Can People See Deleted Tweets?

While the tweet deletion process does completely remove your Tweets from the Twitter social network, its apps, and its website, your tweets can still be discoverable via several different methods.

Screenshots of tweets . Someone may have taken screenshots of your tweets and saved them as image files.

. Someone may have taken screenshots of your tweets and saved them as image files. Offline Twitter apps . Your tweets may still appear in some users’ Twitter timelines if their device is offline or they haven’t refreshed their feeds yet.

. Your tweets may still appear in some users’ Twitter timelines if their device is offline or they haven’t refreshed their feeds yet. Online archives . Online tools such as the WayBackMachine create backups of many websites including Twitter. The Cached option in Google search results could also contain old tweets.

. Online tools such as the WayBackMachine create backups of many websites including Twitter. The Cached option in Google search results could also contain old tweets. Twitter HQ . Deleted tweets may be removed from the live service but Twitter keeps numerous backups of content published to its service that they can access when needed.

. Deleted tweets may be removed from the live service but Twitter keeps numerous backups of content published to its service that they can access when needed. Your Twitter account backup. If you’ve downloaded a backup of your Twitter account, you will be able to view deleted tweets from your device.

How to Back Up All of Your Tweets on Twitter

You can download a full backup archive of your Twitter account and its tweets from the Twitter website.

To create your Twitter archive and download it, open your Twitter account settings and select Download an archive of your data. You will then be emailed a link to download the archive file.

This Twitter archive is for your own personal record and can’t be used to restore deleted tweets or other Twitter account data.