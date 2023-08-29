How to Delete a Microsoft Account

Cancel your active Microsoft subscriptions. This step is crucial because it becomes much harder to cancel once your Microsoft account has been deleted.

Go to the Microsoft account closure page and sign in to your account.

Verify your identity if prompted. Choose your email or phone number to get a confirmation code from Microsoft, then enter the code to access your account.

Carefully read over the confirmation page to make sure that you're ready to close your account.

At the bottom, select the drop-down box and choose 30 or 60 for the days you want Microsoft to hold on to your data in case you change your mind, then select Next.

