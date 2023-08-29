Software & Apps > MS Office How to Delete a Microsoft Account First, cancel your active Microsoft subscriptions, and then visit the Microsoft account closure page to finish the job By Robert Earl Wells III Published on August 29, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Permanently Delete the Account What Happens Once Account is Deleted? Reactivating the Account What to Know Cancel your active Microsoft subscriptions (like Microsoft 365 and Xbox Live Gold).Go to the Microsoft account closure page, choose how long you want Microsoft to retain your data, then select Next. This article explains how to delete a Microsoft account using a web browser. If you delete your Microsoft account, you'll lose access to all Microsoft apps and services, including the Xbox Network. How to Permanently Delete a Microsoft Account The only way to completely close your Microsoft account is to visit the Microsoft website. Before you begin, there are a few steps you should take first: Cancel your active Microsoft subscriptions. This step is crucial because it becomes much harder to cancel once your Microsoft account has been deleted. For example, you'll want to cancel Microsoft 365. If you have an Xbox, make sure you cancel Xbox Live and cancel Xbox Game Pass. The official support page has instructions for canceling other Microsoft account subscriptions. Go to the Microsoft account closure page and sign in to your account. Verify your identity if prompted. Choose your email or phone number to get a confirmation code from Microsoft, then enter the code to access your account. Carefully read over the confirmation page to make sure that you're ready to close your account. At the bottom, select the drop-down box and choose 30 or 60 for the days you want Microsoft to hold on to your data in case you change your mind, then select Next. If your account is associated with an organization such as your work or school, you'll be directed to a page with instructions for leaving the organization. This step is required before you can continue. Microsoft has instructions for managing organizations for a work or school account. Check all of the boxes and read over the details so you understand what closing your account means. At the bottom, click the Select a reason box. Choose a reason for closing your account, or choose My reason isn't listed, and then select Mark account for closure. You'll see the date your account will be permanently deleted at the top of the next page. Select Done or close the browser window. What Happens When I Delete My Microsoft Account? When you delete your Microsoft Account, you'll lose access to the following: Your @outlook.com, @live.com, or @hotmail.com email address Your Skype account Microsoft 365 (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.) Everything in your Microsoft OneDrive Your Xbox Live Gold subscription Your Xbox Network data including saved games, in-game purchases, and your Gamertag Microsoft Azure cloud services Any apps, games, or music that you purchased from the Microsoft Store Any additional products you own or subscribe to that use your Microsoft account How Do I Reactivate My Microsoft Account? You can reactivate your Microsoft account by simply logging back in within 30 or 60 days (depending on which you picked). Make sure you don't sign in by accident, or else you'll have to go through the account closure process again. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit