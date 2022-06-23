What to Know In the app, select a conversation and tap Delete . On Instagram.com, select Information ( i ) > Delete Chat .

. On Instagram.com, select ( ) > . To remove a message for both you and the recipient, tap and hold the message, and then tap Unsend message .

. To unsend on Instagram.com, hover your mouse over the message and select the three dots > Unsend.

This article explains how to delete Instagram messages. The instructions apply to Instagram.com and the Instagram app for iOS and Android.

How to Delete Messages on Instagram

Technically, it's not possible to delete individual messages on Instagram, but you can delete entire conversations.

Delete From Inside the Apps

To delete chat conversations in the Instagram app, go to your messages, tap and hold (on Android) or tap and drag left (iOS) on a conversation, then tap Delete.

Delete Using the Instagram Website

On Instagram.com, open the conversation, select the Information (i) icon, then select Delete Chat.

When You Delete a Conversation on Instagram Does It Delete for the Other Person?

Deleting messages only removes them on your end. If you want to remove an individual message for both you and the recipient, you can unsend it.

If you don't want to receive any more messages from someone, you can block them on Instagram.

How Do You Delete Instagram Messages on Both Sides?

To remove an Instagram message for both you and the recipient, unsend the message. To unsend messages in the Instagram app, open the chat conversation, tap and hold the message, then tap Unsend message.

On Instagram.com, hover your mouse over the message and select the three dots that appear, then select Unsend. The message will disappear for everyone in the conversation.