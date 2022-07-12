How to Delete Your Facebook Dating Profile (or Take a Break)

What to Know To delete the profile: menu > Dating > settings > General > Delete Profile > Skip > Delete .

> > > > > > . To take a break: menu > Dating > settings > General > Take a Break > Continue.

This article explains how to delete your Facebook Dating profile completely, plus how to pause your profile if you'd rather just take a break without losing conversations and matches.

How to Delete a FB Dating Profile

Deleting your Facebook Dating profile will remove the answers you've filled out, any likes you've gathered, your matches, and the conversations you've made with other users. This is permanent, so none of that will return even if you activate Facebook Dating again later to start a new profile.

Tap the menu button at the top right (Android) or bottom right (iOS). Scroll down and select Dating. If you don't see it, expand the See more menu. Press the settings/gear icon at the top right. Select the General tab. Scroll down to the Account section, and tap Delete Profile. To avoid losing your matches and having to start all over again in the future should you return to Facebook Dating, there's an option on this screen to "take a break" instead. You can read more about what that is in the next section below. Choose a reason for why you're leaving, and then select Next. If you'd rather not say, select Skip at the top. Read the prompt that says you won't be able to make a new Dating profile for 7 days if you delete your account now. If you're sure, press Delete. If you are having technical trouble, check out what to do if Facebook Dating isn't working. The article explains some fixes which don't involve deleting your whole profile.

How to Use 'Take a Break'

You can take a break from Facebook Dating to stop matching with new people. Doing this will prevent potential new matches from seeing you in the app, but you'll still be able to message people who have already liked or matched with you, and you can resume your profile at any time.

Follow steps 1–4 above: menu > Dating > settings > General. Scroll down to the Account section, and select the button next to Take a Break. Select Continue to put your account on pause. To resume your account, return to the menu > Dating page from the Facebook app, and select Start matching again.

FB Dating Profile: Delete vs Take a Break

Which is the better option—delete your profile or just take a break? The answer depends on what you want to happen.

You should delete your profile if you want to stop using it completely, maybe because you've met someone, or you're more interested in investing your time in other dating apps. Closing your profile is as if you didn't even make an account to begin with. It severs the ties you have with matches, so you won't be able to contact them through your Dating profile, and all conversations you've made will be purged from your account.

Alternatively, the "take a break" option is great if you want to do just that. Your conversations and matches won't go away, and you can even still message people that you've already connected with. The only thing that you can't do is see or be seen by other FB Dating users until you unpause your profile.

What Happens When I Delete Facebook Dating?

When you delete your Dating profile, it will remove any answers, likes, matches, and conversations you have.

What it won't delete are items on your regular FB profile. This is because a FB Dating profile is different. This means you can completely erase it without affecting anything on your regular profile. The photos you've uploaded on Facebook won't be affected, and neither will other things like Messenger messages and friends, since those are unrelated to Facebook Dating.

However, since Dating is built-in to your Facebook account, deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Dating profile.

