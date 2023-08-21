Why Deleting Bloatware on Windows 11 Can Help Speed Up Your PC

Microsoft is making removing built-in Windows apps you don’t need easier.

Experts say ditching extra software can make your PC run faster.

You can avoid extra software by using extra care when setting up your PC.

Bloatware. 8vFanl / Getty Images

If your PC is feeling sluggish, doing a thorough software purge can help, and the process is getting easier for Windows users.

Microsoft is making it possible to remove additional pre-installed Windows apps that were previously hard to get rid of. Experts say the new feature could be a game-changer for users.

"This excess software takes up valuable storage space and clutters the system, slowing its performance," Vladimir Fomenko, the director of the tech firm Infatica told Lifewire in an email interview. "Bloatware can include trial software versions, promotional tools, and utilities that users often neither need nor want and will always run in the background, hogging system performance."

Out With the Old

Microsoft recently released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders, which expands the range of pre-installed apps that can be uninstalled. Over recent months, Microsoft has gradually enabled the removal of default apps preloaded on Windows. This latest build adds a few more apps to that list, including Photos, People, and Camera.

"Bloatware, a common issue in the technological world, hurts people in many different ways," Vikas Kaushik, CEO at TechAhead, said in an email. "It impairs user experience overall, slows down system performance, and uses up valuable storage. People want smooth, effective, and user-centric experiences. Bloatware runs counter to this by adding pointless clutter, which results in frustration and decreased productivity."

The bloatware on your computer ranges from free trial versions and factory-installed programs to third-party marketing tools, Kaushik noted. He said these programs jeopardize user security and privacy while also consuming system resources that make your computer run more slowly.

"We oppose the inclusion of such ineffective components by providing simplified mobile apps and digital solutions, ensuring that consumers enjoy products catered to their demands," he added.

Tech expert Gordon Lear often sets up laptops for schools and nonprofits. He said that he spends 90 percent of his time removing bloatware.

"McAfee has two apps, HP has over a dozen, then there are several 'trial' apps like Dropbox, Express VPN, and many others," he added. "Most of them sit in silence or act as included applications only to pop up down the road with predatory fear-driven messages to scare the low-tech user into buying a service the operating system already does, such as cloud storage, encryption, and antivirus."

All of these apps run in the background using CPU power and wasting energy... they confuse users and often create errors and negatively impact the computer's performance.

Laptops are full of diagnostic data collecting and customer service apps that provide redundant tasks, he said.

"All of these apps run in the background using CPU power and wasting energy," he added. "Not only that, they confuse users and often create errors and negatively impact the computer's performance."

In With the New

The best way to prevent bloatware is to be vigilant during the initial setup of your new computer, Fomenko noted. He said you should opt for a clean or custom installation instead of a default setup and carefully review the list of pre-installed software. Uncheck any unnecessary programs before proceeding.

For existing bloatware, you can utilize built-in uninstallation tools in your operating system, like the control panel in Windows, and drag specific apps in the trash in Mac, Fomenko said.

Slow computer. SrdjanPav / Getty Images

"However, this method might only remove some traces of the software," he added. "For a more thorough solution, third-party uninstaller programs or fresh operating system installation can help eradicate bloatware. Regular system maintenance, such as software updates and disk cleanup, can also contribute to preventing and managing bloatware."

Some common examples of bloatware include trial versions of antivirus programs, manufacturer-specific apps, and third-party promotional software, Fomenko said. While McAfee's antivirus offers security features, it is considered bloatware when pre-installed on devices because it tends to come in trial versions, often accompanied by aggressive prompts to upgrade to the full version, he added. "

"This can create an intrusive user experience that detracts from the device's overall performance," he added. "Users might already have their preferred security solutions in mind, and having an additional antivirus program forced upon them can be frustrating. Moreover, McAfee's system also runs continuously in the background without you even noticing. This resource-intensive nature of McAfee can slow down your system, leading to decreased performance both with productive and recreational activities."