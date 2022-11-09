What to Know App store apps: Click the Launchpad , click and hold the app you want to uninstall, and click the X on the icon.

, click and hold the you want to uninstall, and click the on the icon. Other apps: Click Finder > Go > Applications , right-click the app , and click Move to Trash .

> > , right-click the , and click . If your app came with an uninstaller, use the uninstaller instead.

This article explains how to delete apps from a MacBook, including how to delete Mac App Store apps and how to remove applications you acquired elsewhere.

How to Uninstall Apps on MacBook

There are a few ways to uninstall an app on a MacBook, including through Launchpad, Finder, or the app’s native uninstaller. These methods accomplish the same task, but each is most useful in specific situations.

Here’s how to decide which method to use:

Launchpad : Use this method if you got your app from the App Store.

: Use this method if you got your app from the App Store. App-provided uninstaller : Use this method if you got your app from the internet or another source, and it came with an uninstaller.

: Use this method if you got your app from the internet or another source, and it came with an uninstaller. Finder: Use this method if you didn’t get your app from the App Store, and the app doesn’t have an included uninstaller.



How to Uninstall Apps on a MacBook Using Launchpad

Launchpad is a quick launch feature that you can access from the Dock. It contains all the apps you’ve downloaded from the App Store, and it also allows you to delete apps using a process that will feel very familiar if you’re an iPhone user.

Here’s how to uninstall MacBook apps using Launchpad:



Click the Launchpad icon on your Dock. Click and hold the app you want to uninstall until it starts shaking. Click the X in the upper left corner of the app icon. Click Delete, and your MacBook will uninstall the app.

How to Uninstall Apps on a MacBook Using Finder

While you might think of your desktop as just that, it's really an app running called Finder. Finder is an app that provides access to your files, apps, and as well as other features. It includes an applications section where you’ll find all of your apps, including apps you got from the internet and other sources. If your app didn’t come with a dedicated installer, you can delete it through Finder.

Here’s how to uninstall MacBook apps using Finder:



Click Finder on the Dock. Click Go > Applications. Right click the app you want to delete, and click Move to Trash. You can also press and hold control and click the app. Use Touch ID or Face ID, or click Use Password and enter your password to continue. Right-click the Trash. Click Empty Trash. Click Empty Trash to complete the uninstallation process and free up the space the app used to occupy.

How to Uninstall a MacBook App Using Its Uninstaller

An uninstaller is a tool installed alongside an app and its purpose is to fully uninstall the app. If the app you want to delete came with an uninstaller, then it’s always best to use the uninstaller to remove it instead of either of the other methods.

Here’s how to uninstall a MacBook app using its uninstaller:



Click Finder on the Dock. Click Go > Applications. Click Search and type uninstall. Locate the uninstaller for your app and click it. If you don’t see an uninstaller for your app, it probably doesn’t have one. You can check with the app publisher to be sure, or just use one of the other methods to delete the app. Click Open if necessary, then follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation process.

How to Fully Remove App Files From a MacBook

Deleting an app from your MacBook removes the app itself, but the app will sometimes leave other files behind. You can safely leave these files alone in most cases, but you may want to remove them if you’re running low on hard drive space. There are a few ways to do that, like searching for and manually deleting the files, or using a free Mac cleaner app like CCleaner (there's an optional version that's not free) that finds and removes the leftover detritus.

If you want to clean up leftover files manually, use Finder to search these locations for any files that are related to the deleted app:

~/Library/Application Support

~/Library/Internet Plug-Ins

~/Library/Preferences

~/Library/Application Support/CrashReporter

~/Library/Saved Application State

~/Library/Caches

You can move any files you find to the trash, and then empty the trash to free up space. Be careful to only remove files that are actually related to the deleted app though, as deleting files that are used by other apps can cause those apps to malfunction or even result in system instability. It's usually recommended to leave those leftover files in place unless you are an expert user. It's simply too easy to accidentally remove files needed by the system.

