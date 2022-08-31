How to Delete Apps on an Amazon Fire Tablet

What to Know From the home screen: Long press on any app icon > Uninstall App from the pop-up menu.

from the pop-up menu. From the Library: Long press on any app icon > Remove from Device .

. From the Settings app: Apps & Notifications > See all X apps > tap the app icon > Uninstall.



This article explains how to delete apps from an Amazon Fire tablet to clear up storage space.

How to Remove Unused Apps from an Amazon Fire Tablet

Because the Fire tablet is based on the Android operating system, the Fire tablet functions similarly to many tablets on the market. As such, there are a handful of methods to uninstall apps. The following steps are similar when deleting apps on Android phones or tablets.



Removing Apps In the Library

Your Amazon Fire's Library lists everything you have installed on the device, from books to apps. Here's how you can uninstall apps from the Library.



Open your Library by tapping it on the top right of your screen. Long-press the app icon of the app you want to uninstall. Select Remove from Device. Once on the chosen app's App Info screen, tap the Uninstall button. Confirm you want to remove the app in the following prompt.



Removing Apps With the App Info Screen

The App Info screen is a great area to fine-tune app permissions, as well as how your apps utilize data. It's also an easy way to uninstall an app.



Any time you see an app icon, you can open a contextual prompt by long-pressing it. Select Uninstall App. After tapping Uninstall App, you will get a prompt asking to confirm you want to remove the app.

Select OK.

How to Remove Apps In Settings

Open Settings and select Apps & Notifications. Once in Apps & Notifications, either locate the app you want to uninstall in the Recently Opened Apps list or select See all X apps (the X is the number of apps on the device). Select the app you wish to install. This will bring up its App Info page. Once in the selected app's App Info, tap Uninstall. Tap OK to confirm you want to uninstall the app in question.

Can You Uninstall Preinstalled Apps on an Amazon Fire tablet?

While some preinstalled apps like The Washington Post can be uninstalled without any issue, others cannot without having to do a deep dive into the device's debugging software. What you can do, however, is group any unwanted preinstalled apps into their own folder, away from the rest of your apps. You can organize apps by doing the following:

Long-press an app you want to place into a folder. Drag that app over another app you don't want to use anymore but can't uninstall. Let go to create a new folder.

Continue with Step 2 with each preinstalled app you don't want to use by moving them into the newly created folder.