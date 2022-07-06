How to Delete Albums on Facebook

What to Know Browser: Profile icon > Photos > Albums > select three dots over album preview > Delete image > confirm.



> > > select over album preview > > confirm. App: Profile icon > select Photos > Albums > select album > Edit album > Delete Album > confirm.



> select > > select album > > > confirm. Hide: Profile > select Photos > Albums > three dots on preview > Edit album > set audience to Only me.

This article explains how to delete photo albums from your Facebook account using a web browser and the mobile app.



Albums you create can be deleted easily, however auto-generated albums like “Profile pictures” and “Cover photos” cannot. Rather than deleting those albums entirely, you’ll have to manually delete each individual photo one at a time.

How Do I Delete a Facebook Album in a Browser?

If you have any albums on your Facebook account that you’d rather not hold onto for any reason, you can get rid of them if you want to. It’s possible to delete individual images from within an album, but when you want to get rid of everything it’s much faster to remove the album itself.



Select your profile icon in the top-right of the window to go to your profile page. Select the Photos tab underneath your profile name and photo. In the Photos menu, select Albums. Find the album you want to delete and select the three dots in the top-right corner of its preview image. Select Delete album from the menu. Select Delete album in the pop-up menu to confirm.

How Do I Delete an Album in the Facebook App?

The process for deleting an album in the app is a little different from doing it in a web browser, but the general path through the menus and options is fairly similar.



Select your account icon/profile image in the top-left. Or you can select Menu in the bottom-right, then select See your profile at the top of the menu. From your profile, scroll down and select Photos. In the Photos menu, select the Albums tab. Select the album you want to delete. From within the album, select the three dots in the top-right. Select Edit album from the pop-up menu. Select Delete Album from the bottom of the Edit Album menu. Select Delete from the pop-up menu to confirm.

Can I Hide a Facebook Album Instead of Deleting It?

If you’d rather not permanently delete an album from your Facebook account, there is a way to keep it around while preventing anyone else from being able to view it. Hidden albums can still be deleted later if you decide that’s what you want, or can be made visible again if you change your mind.



In a browser: Go to your Profile and select Photos > Albums > then select the three dots on the album you want to hide. Select Edit album from the menu. Set the audience to Only me. In the app: Go to your Profile, scroll down and select Photos > Albums > then select the album you want to hide. Select the three dots in the top-right > Edit album. Select who can see your post (this may say “Public,” “Friends,” etc). Select Only me to hide the album from everyone else on Facebook.