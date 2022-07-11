What to Know Remove a search from activity log: Click profile picture > Settings & privacy > Activity Log > Search History > … > Delete .

> > > > > . Delete entire search history: Click profile picture > Settings & privacy > Activity Log > Search History > Clear Searches > OK.

This article explains how to delete your Activity Log on Facebook, including how to delete one item at a time and how to clear your entire history.

How to Remove a Search From FB Activity Log

Facebook keeps a record of all your past searches and various activities on the site in the Activity Log, which is accessed through your account settings on the Facebook website. If you accidentally searched for something you didn’t mean to, you want to remove the record of some activities from your history, or if you’re trying to make Facebook more private, you can remove any individual activity from the Activity Log whenever you want.

Here’s how to remove a search from the Facebook Activity Log:



Click your profile picture in the upper right corner. Click Settings & privacy. Click Activity Log. Click Search history. You can also click other items in this list to remove other activity types. Click ⋯ (three horizontal dots) next to the item you want to remove. Click Delete. Repeat steps 6-7 to remove additional items.

How to Clear Entire Activity Log

There is no way to clear your entire Facebook Activity Log at once. You can clear the entire search history and video history at once, but most of the items in the Activity Log need to be removed one at a time. To completely clear your entire Activity Log, you can clear your entire search and video watch histories with one click each, and then use the method from the previous section to remove other activities individually.

Here’s how to clear your entire search history on Facebook:



You can see posts and comments in your log, but you can’t remove or mass delete Facebook posts from there. Instead, you need to perform that task with the Manage Posts function that can be found on your profile page.

Click your profile picture in the upper right corner. Click Settings & privacy. Click Activity Log. Click Videos you've watched. Click Clear Video Watch History. Click Clear Video Watch History. Click Home. Click Search History. Click Clear Searches. Click Delete.

Who Can See Your Activity Log?

You’re the only one who can see your Activity Log, which means you don’t need to worry about anyone crawling through your log to see what you’ve done on Facebook over the years. However, many of the activities the Activity Log tracks can show up on your timeline for all to see. If you want to prevent anyone from seeing any of that information at all, then you can adjust your Facebook privacy settings to hide specific activities from prying eyes.