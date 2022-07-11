Social Media > Facebook How to Delete Your Activity Log on Facebook Use two different methods to clear the entire Activity Log at once By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Remove a Search From Activity Log Clear Entire Activity Log Who Can See Your Activity Log? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Remove a search from activity log: Click profile picture > Settings & privacy > Activity Log > Search History > … > Delete.Delete entire search history: Click profile picture > Settings & privacy > Activity Log > Search History > Clear Searches > OK. This article explains how to delete your Activity Log on Facebook, including how to delete one item at a time and how to clear your entire history. How to Remove a Search From FB Activity Log Facebook keeps a record of all your past searches and various activities on the site in the Activity Log, which is accessed through your account settings on the Facebook website. If you accidentally searched for something you didn’t mean to, you want to remove the record of some activities from your history, or if you’re trying to make Facebook more private, you can remove any individual activity from the Activity Log whenever you want. Here’s how to remove a search from the Facebook Activity Log: Click your profile picture in the upper right corner. Click Settings & privacy. Click Activity Log. Click Search history. You can also click other items in this list to remove other activity types. Click ⋯ (three horizontal dots) next to the item you want to remove. Click Delete. Repeat steps 6-7 to remove additional items. How to Clear Entire Activity Log There is no way to clear your entire Facebook Activity Log at once. You can clear the entire search history and video history at once, but most of the items in the Activity Log need to be removed one at a time. To completely clear your entire Activity Log, you can clear your entire search and video watch histories with one click each, and then use the method from the previous section to remove other activities individually. Here’s how to clear your entire search history on Facebook: You can see posts and comments in your log, but you can’t remove or mass delete Facebook posts from there. Instead, you need to perform that task with the Manage Posts function that can be found on your profile page. Click your profile picture in the upper right corner. Click Settings & privacy. Click Activity Log. Click Videos you've watched. Click Clear Video Watch History. Click Clear Video Watch History. Click Home. Click Search History. Click Clear Searches. Click Delete. Who Can See Your Activity Log? You’re the only one who can see your Activity Log, which means you don’t need to worry about anyone crawling through your log to see what you’ve done on Facebook over the years. However, many of the activities the Activity Log tracks can show up on your timeline for all to see. If you want to prevent anyone from seeing any of that information at all, then you can adjust your Facebook privacy settings to hide specific activities from prying eyes. FAQ How do I delete my activity in a Facebook group? Go to your Profile > Settings & privacy > Activity Log > Filter > Groups > Save Changes and choose a post to remove. To delete all your posts in the group, select Filter > Membership Activity > Save Changes, choose the group, and select Delete Your Activity. How do I delete my Facebook Activity Log on my phone? The steps for deleting your Activity Log in the Facebook mobile app are basically the same. Tap Menu (the three lines) > Settings > Activity Log. Scroll to the bottom and tap View Activity History to see a list of your most recent activty. How do I recover deleted Facebook posts? To recover deleted Facebook posts, go to your Profile > More > Activity Log > Trash. Tap the post and choose Restore. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit