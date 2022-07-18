In case one of your villagers gets bitten by the undead, here's how to cure a zombie villager in Minecraft.

How to Cure a Zombie Villager in Minecraft

Follow these steps to turn a zombie villager back into a regular villager:

Make a Splash Potion of Weakness. In a Brewing Stand, brew a Potion of Weakness, then add Gunpowder. You can also get a Splash Potion of Weakness by defeating witches. Craft a Golden Apple. Using a Crafting Table, put 1 Apple in the center box, then place 8 Gold Ingots in the remaining boxes. You can also find Golden Apples in treasure chests. To make Gold Ingots, use a Furnace to smelt Raw Gold. Equip the Splash Potion of Weakness and use it on the zombie villager.

Stand back so the potion doesn't also affect you. Alternatively, shoot the Zombie Villager with a Weakness Arrow. Equip the Golden Apple and use it on the zombie villager. The zombie villager will begin shaking and the swirls around its head will turn red. Stand back and wait for about 2 minutes. Before your zombie villager turns back to normal, take out any nearby mobs so they don't attack the villager once it's cured. After a couple of minutes, the villager will turn back to normal. Cured villagers maintain their items and previous professions.



How Do You Earn the Zombie Doctor Achievement in Minecraft?

You'll unlock the Zombie Doctor achievement when you cure a zombie villager. As a special thanks, the villager will trade items at a discount.



Required Materials to Cure A Zombie Villager

To cure a zombie villager, you only need two items:

1 Splash Potion of Weakness

1 Golden Apple

How Do I Find a Zombie Villager?

Zombies appear at night or in very low-light conditions underground. You're most likely to find zombie villagers in abandoned villages and the basements of igloos. If you're playing in creative mode, you can use a Zombie Villager spawn egg.

Villagers can also turn into zombie villagers when bitten by zombies. Zombies villagers can infect others even while healing, so when you find a zombie villager, try to trap it by digging a hole around it that's at least two blocks deep.



Zombies can't survive sunlight, so cure your zombie villagers before they burn to a crisp!

