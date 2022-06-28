News > Computers CTL Offers Value Touchscreen Chromebook Slim, lightweight, with a Jasper Lake N5100 quad-core processor By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 28, 2022 11:01AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming CTL revealed plans to add a new 14-inch Chromebook to its PX14 series, this time with a touchscreen display. The announcement details the new PX14EX touchscreen Chromebook, which boasts "effortless" multitasking along with the latest connectivity and security technology. Like the rest of the line, the PX14EX also sports a slim and lightweight design (CTL puts it at about 3.64 pounds) for easier portability. CTL The laptop contains a low-power Intel Jasper Lake N5100 quad-core processor, which provides decent speeds without requiring too much energy. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As for external elements, there are ports for one USB 3.1 device, two USB-C connections, one audio jack, and one port for a digital microphone. The stand-out feature, the PX14EX's 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, is 1920 x 1080 pixels at up to 1080p. And, of course, it works as a touchscreen. CTL According to CTL's estimates, the PX14EX touchscreen Chromebook will also have a pretty average shelf life compared to other Chromebook models. The current plan, as stated, is to continue automatic update support through June of 2029—giving purchasers a little under seven years of coverage. You can preorder the PX14EX touchscreen Chromebook directly from CTL for $499, though there's currently a $100 discount that brings it down to $399. CTL expects deliveries to start arriving sometime in September. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit