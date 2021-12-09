What to Know Picture Format menu > Crop from Size section of ribbon > Crop to Shape , and then select the shape that you'd like to use.

menu > from section of ribbon > , and then select the shape that you'd like to use. Select the text box to crop > Shape Format menu > Change Shape to crop a shape for a text box.

menu > to crop a shape for a text box. Change the cropped shape using the same process for either a picture or text box but simply choose a different shape.

This article explains how to crop images and text blocks into shapes in PowerPoint.



How to Crop a Shape in Powerpoint

One thing you can do that's very useful is to crop a shape in PowerPoint. This can give images or text on a slide a much more creative flair.

The following methods to crop a shape in PowerPoint work in Microsoft PowerPoint 2013, 2016, 2019, and 365. The ribbon options described may display differently in different versions, but the process is the same.

How to Crop a Picture in PowerPoint

The most common use for the crop feature in PowerPoint is to crop a picture into a specific shape. You can do this in just a few simple steps.





To insert a picture into your PowerPoint presentation, select the Insert menu, select Pictures from the ribbon, and then select one of the options to insert a picture.

Select the Picture Format menu, select Crop from the Size section of the ribbon, select Crop to Shape, and then select the shape that you'd like to crop the image into.

In some versions of PowerPoint, the Picture Format menu is only called Format. You'll find the same Crop options in that menu. You'll see the image immediately cropped using that shape. You can use the resize handles around the image to resize it. Or select the box and drag it to move it anywhere you want to place it on the slide.



How to Crop a Shape for Text in PowerPoint

You can do something similar with text wrapping in PowerPoint by cropping the text box itself into a specific shape.



This is different than creating curved text in PowerPoint. Instead of shaping the text, the process below will crop a shape for the text box itself.

To add the text you'd like to place inside a shape, select the Insert menu and then select Text Box from the Text section of the ribbon.

Click the mouse anywhere in the slide to insert the text box at that point. Type the text you'd like to appear inside the shape into the text box.

Select the Shape Format menu and select Edit Shape from the Insert Shapes section of the ribbon. Select Change Shape from the dropdown menu. Choose the shape you'd like to crop the text box into from the list of shapes displayed.

This will change the shape of the text box. This may not be immediately apparent until you change the color of the background and the outline of the text box. To do that, use Shape Outline and Shape Effects from Shape Styles section of the ribbon.



How to Update a Cropped Shape in PowerPoint

Just because you've chosen one shape to crop an image doesn't mean you're stuck with it. You can change that cropped shape at any time.

