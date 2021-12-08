How to Crop a Picture in PowerPoint

What to Know To crop a picture, double click the picture to open the Picture Format tab and click Crop .

tab and click . Drag the frame handles at the edges of the picture until it's cropped in the way you want. Click outside the photo to confirm the crop.

For other options, click the down arrow next to the Crop icon to crop the picture into a certain shape or aspect ratio.

This article explains how to crop pictures in PowerPoint using the built-in Crop tool.



How Do I Crop an Image in PowerPoint?

Cropping an image in PowerPoint is pretty easy. Here's what you need to do:



Open the presentation with the image you want to crop (or create a new presentation and add a picture to it).

Double click the image you want to crop to open the Picture Format tab.

You can also single click the image and then click Picture Format, or the Format menu and then Crop. To freehand crop an image, click the Crop button and skip to the next section of the article.

To use the crop options and tools, click the down arrow icon next to the Crop button and choose from these tools: Crop to Shape: Want to crop the image to look like a circle, square, or numerous other pre-made shapes? Click Crop to Shape > the shape you want to use > click outside the image to change its shape.

Want to crop the image to look like a circle, square, or numerous other pre-made shapes? Click > the shape you want to use > click outside the image to change its shape. Aspect Ratio: You can crop the image's aspect ratio (the ratio of height to width) by clicking Aspect Ratio > one of the pre-defined ratios > clicking outside the image.

You can crop the image's aspect ratio (the ratio of height to width) by clicking > one of the pre-defined ratios > clicking outside the image. Fill: To center the image inside a box of a given size, grab the black crop frame handles and resize the box, then click the down arrow next to Crop , and then click Fill . The image will center itself in the box.

To center the image inside a box of a given size, grab the black crop frame handles and resize the box, then click the down arrow next to , and then click . The image will center itself in the box. Fit: To make the image fit a specific size on the slide, grab the black crop frame handles and resize the box, then click the down arrow next to Crop, and then click Fit. The image will resize to fit the size of the box.



How Do You Freehand Crop an Image in PowerPoint?

If you prefer to control the size of the cropped image with more fluidity, use the freehand crop option by following these steps:



Double click the image and click the Crop button. Grab the black frame handles on the image and drag them until the highlighted area of the image is the shape and size you want. Drag the image around within the crop area, if needed. Click outside the image to commit the cropping and deselect the image.

How Do You Crop and Resize a Picture in PowerPoint?

Follow these steps to crop and resize a picture in PowerPoint:



Double click the image and click the Crop button. Grab the black frame handles on the image and drag them until the highlighted area of the image is the size and shape you want it to be. Since this is applying a crop, this can only be smaller than the original image.

With the crop area set, grab one of the white squares at the edge of the image and drag to resize the image. You can also enter different size values in the Height and Width boxes next to the Crop button.

This option maintains the picture's aspect ratio. If you want to be able distort the image, uncheck the box between the Height and Width boxes next to the Crop button. You can drag the resized image around to place it where you want within the crop area. When the crop area is set, the image resized, and the image placed all the way you want them, click outside the image to commit the edits.



Not happy with how the image turned out? You can reset it to its original shape, size, and cropping by using the Undo command (Edit > Undo) or clicking Reset Picture > Reset Picture or Reset Picture & Size.

Why Can't I Crop My Image in PowerPoint?

Are you following these instructions but you can't crop images in PowerPoint? Here are some reasons why this could be happening and how to fix it: