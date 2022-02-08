What to Know Printer shortcuts can be placed on the desktop for all hardware and virtual printers connected to the PC.

The shortcut opens the printing queue window.

Start > Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers > Printers > select Create shortcut from the right-click menu.

This article will show you how to create a printer shortcut in Windows 11. While you can't add it to the toolbar like in Windows 10, we'll show you another way to achieve a very similar result.

To create a shortcut for a printer, you must add the printer to Windows 11 by installing the drivers. If you don't have a hardware printer, you can also create a printer shortcut for any virtual printer like Microsoft Print to PDF.

How Do I Create a Shortcut for My Printer in Windows 11?

A printer shortcut can be placed anywhere on a Windows 11 computer. Selecting the shortcut will open the printer queue and allow you to control any running print job. Here are two methods you can use.

Create a Shortcut From the Control Panel

Windows 11 (and Windows 10) consolidated printers under Settings. But you can still access the old printer applets from the Control Panel and open Printer preferences or Printer settings for your chosen printer.

Go to Start. Search for Control Panel and select the first result. Select Hardware and Sound. Select Devices and Printers. Go to the list of devices under Printers and select the printer to create the desktop shortcut for. Right click on the printer's icon and select Create shortcut. Windows displays a prompt and offers to create the printer shortcut on the desktop. Select Yes. The shortcut is visible on the desktop.

Create a Shortcut From the Desktop

The above steps are straightforward. But as an exercise, you can create a printer shortcut from the desktop itself. First, use the above steps to note down the exact name of the printer you want to use. Then, follow the next steps.

Right-click on any blank area of the desktop. Select New > Shortcut. In the Create Shortcut wizard, enter the following path for the printer's location (substitute the "Name of Printer" with your printer's actual name): rundll32.exe printui.dll,PrintUIEntry /o /n "Name of Printer" Select Next. Give the shortcut a name. Select Finish to place the printer shortcut on the desktop.

You can change the icon for the shortcut. Right-click on the icon > Properties > Change Icon. The default printer DLL file won't have any icons of its own, so Windows will suggest you select one from the SHELL32.dll icons folder.

How Do I Get the Printer Icon on My Toolbar in Windows 11?

The Windows 11 taskbar isn't as customizable as the one in Windows 10 and, so far, it's not possible to pin the printer icon to the taskbar in Windows 11.

You can pin any open app, file, folder, website, and even a drive to the taskbar. But pinning a device or a printer icon is still not possible through any workaround.