This article explains how to create a new folder in Windows 10 and Windows 11.



How Do I Create a New Folder in Windows 11?

If you're worried that adopting the latest version of Windows means having to learn a whole new set of shortcuts and methods, you can rest easy knowing that a lot of Windows 11's functionality is similar enough to Windows 10. One area which doesn't stray too far from the path that previous iterations created is how to create a new folder.

The following are two different methods for how to create a new folder in Windows 11.



Creating a New Folder in the Windows 11 File Explorer

If you prefer using File Explorer to create new folders in Windows 10, then you'll be pleased to learn you can still use the same method in Windows 11.

Open File Explorer, either by right-clicking the taskbar and selecting File Explorer, pressing and holding Windows+E, or by searching for it in the Start menu.

Once in the File Explorer, select a location for your new folder, such as Desktop or any other file folder on your hard drive. Then, you can click on the New button in the Ribbon Menu at the top left and select New folder.

Similarly, you can hover over New item in that same context menu found previously in the Ribbon Menu and select the New folder option for the same effect.



Creating a New Folder in Windows 11 Using the Right-Click Menu

In addition to using the Ribbon Menu to create new folders, Windows 11 users can create a new folder nearly anywhere their mouse cursor is pointing. Thanks to the highly contextualized and in-depth options found when right-clicking, you can quickly create a new folder.



Decide where and then go to where you'd like to make a new folder. If it's on the desktop, then move your mouse cursor to an empty space on the desktop.

Once there, right-click with your mouse to bring up a context menu and hover over the New option.

With your cursor over the New option, hover over to the Folder option and left-click Folder. A new folder will be created.



How to Do I Create a New Folder in Windows 10?

If you read the previous section, then you're in luck because the newest iteration largely took its folder creation methods from past versions of Windows.



Creating a New Folder in the Windows 10 File Explorer

At first blush, there are few differences between the File Explorers found in Windows 10 and Windows 11. Though the latter's Ribbon Menu is a bit more flashy, both versions function the same. As a result, these steps will look eerily similar.

Open File Explorer by either searching for it in the taskbar or pressing Windows+E. Navigate to the folder that you will use to house your new folder.

Once at your desired location, click the Home menu option near the top of the window. A new toolbar will appear, in which a large New Folder button can be found. Click New Folder to create a new folder.

Alternatively, you can click on the folder icon at the very top of the window to create a new folder.



Creating a New Folder in Windows 10 Using the Right-Click Menu

The similarities between Windows 10 and Windows 11 continue, as you can also use a right-click menu to create a new folder wherever you want.



Find a suitable location for your new folder, whether that will be within the File Explorer or on your Desktop.

Once that location is selected, use your mouse's right-click function to pull up a contextual menu. Then select the New option, followed by the Folder option. A new folder will be created in its location.

The same method can be used when creating a new folder on your Desktop.



The Keyboard Shortcut and Other Methods

Along with the aforementioned ways to create a new folder in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, you can also use your keyboard to create a new folder. Whether you're on your Desktop or in the File Explorer, all you need to do to create a new folder is to press CTRL+Shift+N. This shortcut will immediately create a new folder which you can then rename and use as you wish.

Additionally, if you're saving a file, you can create a folder by right clicking in the prompt and selecting new folder. Other methods may be dependent on the program you're using at the time, so keep an eye out for those.

