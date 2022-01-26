How to Create a Full Backup on a Windows 11 Computer

What to Know Create automatic backups with File History and recover them in the event of a data loss.

This article will show you how to back up files offline on Windows 11 so you can recover them if your PC fails.



Does Windows 11 Have Backup?

File History is the default back up and data recovery solution in Windows 11. It was introduced in Windows 8 and allows you to take automatic and incremental backups of files and folders stored in the Library. Files are backed up in an external drive or a networked folder.

The Backup and Restore feature is another native utility in Windows 11. But Microsoft has stopped developing the feature even though it's included as a Control Panel applet. Third-party system image tools should be preferred for creating full system backups instead of this legacy feature.

Note: There are several free backup software tools for Windows. Choose from them when you need more advanced backup and sync features like selective backup and sync.

Where Is Back Up on Windows 11?

There are three principal methods to preserve your files and folders in Windows 11:

Back up with File History

Back up with third-party system image tools.

Back up to OneDrive

File History is located in the Control Panel. You can also back up to the cloud with OneDrive using the 5GB of free storage space available to every Windows user. The OneDrive folder syncing feature is available under Settings.

As the limited free cloud space is only helpful for partial backups of some files, it's always better to use a combination of offline and online fallback sources.

How Do I Back Up All My Files on My Computer?

Here are two of the main methods to back up all your files offline on a Windows 11 PC. There are a few differences between the two methods.

Using File History on Windows 11

File History is a newer method to copy files to an external location. It can be configured to run automatically on pre-determined intervals.

Select Start. Enter Control Panel and select the top result to open the panel. Select System and Security. Select File History. If File History is switched off, connect an external drive and refresh the window. Select Advanced settings from the left sidebar and set a schedule. The default is Every hour. Set the schedule by selecting the dropdown. You can also set a time to keep the backup version of the files for. Select the dropdown for Keep saved versions and change it as per your needs. The default is Forever. Select Exclude folders on the left and then choose Add to list folders you don't want to back up. Navigate to the folder in Explorer and select them for the list. Return to the main File History screen. Select the Turn On button to enable File History. Windows starts backing up the files from Libraries, Contacts, and Favorites. Allow it to continue. You can select Turn off to terminate the process if you want to for some reason.