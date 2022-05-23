News > Computers Corsair’s New Gaming Laptop Is a Streaming Machine With built-in Elgato functions, a powerful webcam, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 23, 2022 11:05AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Gaming-focused PC manufacturer Corsair has announced its first laptop, and in an unexpected twist, it's primarily focused on gaming—and streaming. Corsair's stated goal is to create a laptop that would act as a single piece of hardware for gaming, streaming, and/or video editing. The Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition is loaded with powerful components, along with Elgato gaming capture technology, so games will play and stream well. Corsair Its AMD Ryzen 7 6800 (or Ryzen 9 6900) 8-core processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics card work together to boost game performance and handle intensive applications. On paper, it shouldn't have any problems with programs like OBS Studio or Adobe After Effects, and it should be able to run games smoothly on higher settings. As far as visuals go, it displays everything on a 16-inch 2560 by 1600 quad high definition (QHD+) screen. Corsair Then there's the Elgato integration, which includes ten customizable shortcut keys (above the standard F-keys) that work with integrated Elgato Steam Deck software. This means you can set up and use the keys for up to ten different one-touch functions while streaming. And there's a built-in 1080p, 30 frames-per-second, full high definition webcam to go along with everything else. You won't be able to get ahold of a Voyager a1600 just yet, though. For the moment, Corsair is only saying that pricing and availability information will be available "at a later date." If it's priced similarly to Corsair's gaming PCs, the Voyager a1600 could start anywhere from $1800 to $5000. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit