Corsair’s New Gaming Laptop Is a Streaming Machine

With built-in Elgato functions, a powerful webcam, and more

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2022 11:05AM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Gaming-focused PC manufacturer Corsair has announced its first laptop, and in an unexpected twist, it's primarily focused on gaming—and streaming.

Corsair's stated goal is to create a laptop that would act as a single piece of hardware for gaming, streaming, and/or video editing. The Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition is loaded with powerful components, along with Elgato gaming capture technology, so games will play and stream well.

Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop

Corsair

Its AMD Ryzen 7 6800 (or Ryzen 9 6900) 8-core processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics card work together to boost game performance and handle intensive applications. On paper, it shouldn't have any problems with programs like OBS Studio or Adobe After Effects, and it should be able to run games smoothly on higher settings. As far as visuals go, it displays everything on a 16-inch 2560 by 1600 quad high definition (QHD+) screen.

Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop (detail)

Corsair

Then there's the Elgato integration, which includes ten customizable shortcut keys (above the standard F-keys) that work with integrated Elgato Steam Deck software. This means you can set up and use the keys for up to ten different one-touch functions while streaming. And there's a built-in 1080p, 30 frames-per-second, full high definition webcam to go along with everything else.

You won't be able to get ahold of a Voyager a1600 just yet, though. For the moment, Corsair is only saying that pricing and availability information will be available "at a later date." If it's priced similarly to Corsair's gaming PCs, the Voyager a1600 could start anywhere from $1800 to $5000.

Was this page helpful?