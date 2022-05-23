Corsair’s New Gaming Laptop Is a Streaming Machine

Gaming-focused PC manufacturer Corsair has announced its first laptop, and in an unexpected twist, it's primarily focused on gaming—and streaming.

Corsair's stated goal is to create a laptop that would act as a single piece of hardware for gaming, streaming, and/or video editing. The Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition is loaded with powerful components, along with Elgato gaming capture technology, so games will play and stream well.

Corsair

Its AMD Ryzen 7 6800 (or Ryzen 9 6900) 8-core processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics card work together to boost game performance and handle intensive applications. On paper, it shouldn't have any problems with programs like OBS Studio or Adobe After Effects, and it should be able to run games smoothly on higher settings. As far as visuals go, it displays everything on a 16-inch 2560 by 1600 quad high definition (QHD+) screen.

Corsair

Then there's the Elgato integration, which includes ten customizable shortcut keys (above the standard F-keys) that work with integrated Elgato Steam Deck software. This means you can set up and use the keys for up to ten different one-touch functions while streaming. And there's a built-in 1080p, 30 frames-per-second, full high definition webcam to go along with everything else.

You won't be able to get ahold of a Voyager a1600 just yet, though. For the moment, Corsair is only saying that pricing and availability information will be available "at a later date." If it's priced similarly to Corsair's gaming PCs, the Voyager a1600 could start anywhere from $1800 to $5000.