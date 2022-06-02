What to Know Paste your photo into the Files app to automatically convert it to JPG.

Alternatively, mail the photo to yourself to convert it to JPG.

Change all future photos to JPG by tapping Settings > Camera > Formats > Most Compatible.

This article teaches you how to convert a HEIC image file to JPG on your iPhone. It looks at the best method to do so, as well as how to check if a file is HEIC or not, and how to make all image files JPG.



How to Convert HEIC to JPG on iPhone

The iPhone's Files app is one of the quickest ways to convert an image file from HEIC to JPG. Here's how to do it.



In the Photos app, find the photo you wish to convert and tap Share. Tap Copy Photo. Open the Files app on your iPhone. Tap On My iPhone. Long-press on an empty area and tap Paste. The photo has now been pasted and automatically converted to JPG. Tap the image to share it or Save Image to save it to your Photos.

How to Permanently Convert to JPG on iPhone

If you would prefer to save all your photos automatically as JPG rather than HEIC, here's how to do so.

In the Settings app, tap Camera. Tap Camera. You may need to scroll down to find Camera. Tap Formats. Tap Most Compatible to save photos automatically as JPG.

How Can My iPhone Convert HEIC to JPG?

If you'd prefer a simpler way to convert HEIC to JPG on your iPhone, you can also send yourself an email with the photo attached. The photo will automatically be converted to JPG in the process.



Another quick method is to take a screenshot of your photo as all screenshots are saved as PNG but you will still need to convert PNG to JPG.



How to Check if a File Is HEIC

If your iPhone has iOS 15 installed, it's possible to see if a file is a HEIC file or not. Here's how to check.

Open Photos and find the photo you wish to check. Swipe up or tap i. Check the picture format next to the model name of your iPhone. If it says HEIF, it is a HEIC file.

Do You Need to Convert the File?

Not everyone needs to convert HEIC files. Here's an overview of what you need to know about HEIC/HEIF files.



HEIC is Apple's proprietary version of the HEIF file format . HEIC is a format devised by Apple for its products. It has advantages but it can take a few steps longer to convert with non-Apple hardware.

These days, most systems whether Windows- or macOS-based can read a HEIC file with a few clicks. For the sake of efficiency, there's little need to convert files to JPG on your iPhone. HEIC is Apple's proprietary version of the HEIF file format . HEIC is a format devised by Apple for its products. It has advantages but it can take a few steps longer to convert with non-Apple hardware.

. HEIC is a format devised by Apple for its products. It has advantages but it can take a few steps longer to convert with non-Apple hardware. HEIC is smaller in size. A HEIC file is compressed more efficiently than JPG without losing image quality. It means the files take up less room on your iPhone.

A HEIC file is compressed more efficiently than JPG without losing image quality. It means the files take up less room on your iPhone. It supports 16-bit color capture. HEIC files support 16-bit color capture which provides a better image.

