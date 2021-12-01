Internet, Networking, & Security > Home Networking How to Connect a USB Modem to a Wireless Router Use a 3G or 4G connection to get your router online By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Facebook Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 1, 2021 Tweet Share Email Home Networking Routers & Firewalls The Wireless Connection Network Hubs ISP Broadband Ethernet Installing & Upgrading Wi-Fi & Wireless What to Know Plug your USB modem into the USB port on your router.Access the router's admin settings and make sure that your USB modem is selected.Not all routers support USB modems, so make sure yours does before buying either. This guide will explain how to connect a USB modem to a wireless router. Can I Connect USB to Router? Most routers come with a USB port, but not all routers support USB modem functionality, so make sure yours does before trying to use a USB modem to get online with your wireless router. Set up your USB modem: You may need to add a SIM card, or activate the dongle by plugging it into your PC or laptop. This will depend on the service provider and model of USB modem, so consult your manufacturer's website or the manual if you need specific help for your model. O2UKOfficial/Flickr When you believe the USB dongle is set up correctly, attempt to connect to the internet on the connected device. If it works, move on to Step 2, otherwise you'll need to do some network troubleshooting. Connect the USB Modem: Plug the USB modem into the USB port on your wireless router. Login to the router: Connect your PC, laptop, or mobile device to the router's wireless network and login to the admin section of your router using the password you selected during setup. Alternatively, use the default login credentials supplied with the router. If you can't find it, check the manufacturer's website or the router's manual. If you are still using the default password on your router, consider changing it now. Changing your router's password is an important step in securing your Wi-Fi network from hackers and malware. Set your router to 3G/4G mode: In your router's setup settings, change the preferred internet access settings to 3G/4G Preferred, or 3G/4G Only depending on your particular situation. The particular wording and location of this setting will depend on your router make and model, so consult the manufacturer's website or the router manual for specific instructions. Can You Connect a Modem to a Router Wirelessly? As far as USB modems go, no, you cannot connect a USB modem to a router wirelessly. They are designed to be plugged into a USB port and most lack the wireless functionality to connect to another router wirelessly, as well as any kind of battery for wireless power. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit