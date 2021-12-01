How to Connect a USB Modem to a Wireless Router

Set up your USB modem: You may need to add a SIM card, or activate the dongle by plugging it into your PC or laptop. This will depend on the service provider and model of USB modem, so consult your manufacturer's website or the manual if you need specific help for your model.

When you believe the USB dongle is set up correctly, attempt to connect to the internet on the connected device. If it works, move on to Step 2, otherwise you'll need to do some network troubleshooting.

