Gaming > Consoles & PCs How to Connect Steam Deck to a TV Use a USB-C to HDMI adapter or the Steam Deck Dock By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Use a Steam Deck With Your TV Use Steam Link to Connect to TV Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Connect a USB-C to HDMI adapter to your Steam Deck, then connect to your TV with an HDMI cable.A powered USB-C dock can charge a Steam Deck while it's connected to TV.Can connect wirelessly using Steam Link app on your smart TV, a physical Steam Link device, or a Raspberry Pi. This article explains how to connect a Steam Deck to a TV. How to Use a Steam Deck With Your TV The Steam Deck doesn’t have an HDMI port, so you can’t use it with your TV right out of the box. It does have a USB-C port though, which means you can connect it to your TV with the help of either a USB-C to HDMI adapter or a USB-C dock that includes an HDMI port. If you want to play for extended periods of time, use a USB-C dock that’s capable of providing power to the Steam Deck since HDMI doesn't supply enough power to charge the Steam Deck. Here’s how to connect your Steam Deck to a TV via HDMI: Connect a USB-C hub or USB-C to HDMI adapter to your Steam Deck. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Locate a free HDMI port on your TV, and connect an HDMI cable. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Plug the other end of the cable into your USB-C hub or adapter. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Turn your TV on, and select the correct HDMI input. Turn your Steam Deck on. The Steam Deck’s display will be mirrored to your TV. How to Connect a Steam Deck to a TV With Steam Link Steam Link is a piece of hardware discontinued by Valve in 2017, but it also lives on as an app. The app can be installed on a Raspberry Pi, and it's also available directly on some Smart TVs. This technology is designed to wirelessly stream games from a PC to a TV over a home network, and you can use it to connect your Steam Deck to your TV and play on the bigger screen wirelessly. Here’s how to connect a Steam Deck to a TV wirelessly: Connect a physical Steam Link device or a Raspberry Pi with the Steam Link app to your TV via an HDMI cable. If the Steam Link app is available for your smart TV, you don’t need an external device. Just install the app on your TV, open it, and skip to step 3. Switch your TV to the appropriate HDMI input. Launch the Steam Link app if necessary, then follow the on-screen prompts to connect Steam Link to your Wi-Fi network and sign in to your Steam account. Turn on your Steam Deck, and make sure it’s connected to your Wi-Fi network. Select Steam Deck on the Steam Link or Steam Link app. Wait for a PIN, and then enter it on your Steam Deck. Select a game and start playing. The Steam Deck can’t output video in 4K without external help, so you’ll see the best results when connecting to a 1080p TV or monitor. FAQ How do I connect my Steam Deck to my PC? Connect your Steam Deck to your PC with the Warpinator app. You can also stream games wirelessly from your PC or transfer files via a micro SD card, USB stick, or network drive. How do I connect AirPods to my Steam Deck? Put your AirPods in the charging case, open the lid, then press and hold the button on the back of the case until the status light starts flashing white. Then, go to Steam > Settings > Bluetooth and select your AirPods. How do I connect a keyboard to my Steam Deck? Plug a USB keyboard directly into the Steam Deck USB-C port, or connect a wireless keyboard via Bluetooth. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit