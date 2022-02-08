What to Know A Samsung watch can only be connected to one phone at a time. To connect to new phone: Reset watch and then set up using new phone.

Reset your watch to get it ready: Open Settings > General > Connect to new phone > Continue .

> > > . Once your watch has been reset: Install the appropriate watch app on your phone > open the app > tap your watch when it appears.

This article explains how to connect a Samsung Galaxy Watch to your phone.

If you have a new watch that’s never been used before, you’ll need to set up your Samsung Galaxy Watch from scratch.

How Do I Connect My Samsung Watch to My Phone?

When you first set up a Samsung Galaxy Watch, part of the process is to connect the watch to a phone. You can connect your watch to a different phone in the future, but the watch can only be connected to one phone at a time. That means your watch needs to be backed up and reset before you can connect it to your phone, unless you’re trying to connect the watch to the phone you originally used to set the watch up in the first place.

If you’re trying to connect your Samsung watch to the phone originally used to set it up, the two devices should connect if they are both on, both have Bluetooth enabled, and there isn’t too much wireless interference.

Here’s how to connect a Samsung watch to the phone that was originally used to set it up:



Place the phone and the watch close together. Turn on the phone’s Bluetooth. Turn on the watch’s Bluetooth. Open Settings > Connections > Bluetooth. The watch will connect to the phone. If they don’t connect, check the Galaxy Wearable or Galaxy Watch app on your phone. If the watch isn’t listed as a connected device, you will need to reset and reconnect the watch.

How to Connect a Samsung Watch to a New Phone

To connect a Samsung watch to a new phone, or to fix a connection that no longer works, you need to reset your Galaxy watch. It’s also a good idea to back up your watch data and settings so you don’t want to lose any data in the process. Once the watch has been reset, you can connect it to any compatible phone.

Samsung watches work best with Samsung phones, but they also work well with other Android phones. You can connect a Samsung watch to an iPhone, with some limited functionality, but some Samsung watches don't work with iPhones. For example, the Galaxy Watch iPhone app will attempt to connect to a Galaxy Watch 4 during the setup process, but the connection will fail.

Here’s how to connect a Samsung watch to a phone:



Swipe up from the main watch face. Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap Connect to new phone. If you want to retain settings and other data from your watch, tap Back up data and follow the prompts on your phone. This is optional. If you don’t have the phone you originally used to set up your watch, skip this step. Tap Continue. Your watch will factory reset itself in preparation for connecting to a new phone. Set your watch down, and pick up the phone you want to connect. Download and install the Galaxy Wearable (Android) or Galaxy Watch (iPhone) app. Tap Start. On iOS, tap START THE JOURNEY. Wait for the app to locate your watch, and tap Galaxy Watch when it appears. Tap Pair. Tap Sign in. Tap Continue. You will need to create a Samsung account at this point if prompted. Tap Continue. Tap Allow. Tap Agree. Wait for the watch to connect. Tap Continue, or sign in to Google if prompted. Tap Next if you backed up your watch data in step five, or Skip if you didn’t. Tap Restore. If you didn’t back up your watch, you will skip this step. Wait for the app to restore your backup. Your Samsung watch is now connected.

Why Won’t My Samsung Watch Connect to My Phone?

If your Samsung watch won’t connect to your phone, make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on both your phone and your watch. You can also try restarting your Samsung watch and restarting your phone, to see if they are able to connect. If there’s a lot of wireless interference, you can also try moving your phone and your watch to an area where there isn’t as much interference.

If you’re trying to connect your Samsung watch to an iPhone, be aware some Samsung watches aren’t compatible with iOS. For example, your iPhone is capable of locating a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and it can even try to connect, but the connection process will fail. If you’re trying to set up or connect your watch for the first time, and it won’t connect, make sure that the watch is compatible with your phone.