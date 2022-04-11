Gaming > Gaming Services How to Connect a PlayStation Network Account to Discord Connecting to Discord let's you show off your PlayStation games By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Services Consoles & PCs Gaming Services Game Play & Streaming Mobile Gaming What to Know On the web, or in the Discord app, navigate to User Settings > Connections and click on the PlayStation icon.In the mobile app, tap User Settings > Connection and then select the PlayStation Network option from the list.Finally, log in to your PlayStation Network account and follow the on-screen prompts to connect your accounts. This article will teach you how to connect your PlayStation Network account to Discord. We’ll also discuss the various features this unlocks, and even how to hide your game status in Discord. Connect a PlayStation Account to Discord Gamers who want to show off when they’re playing a game on their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 to their Discord friends, can connect their accounts using the Connections system in Discord. To do so, you will need to follow the steps outlined below. First, log into the Discord app or website on a computer. Next, select the User Settings option, which looks like a gear icon to the right of your Discord name. Select Connections. Click the PlayStation Network icon to open a new browser window and log into your PlayStation account. Click Accept when it asks if you want to authorize PlayStation to access your Discord information. Your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts are now connected. To complete this process on the mobile App, you’ll need to tap your account icon in the bottom right. From there, tap Connections > Add > PlayStation Network. Next, log into your PlayStation account and authorize the connection. You can also customize whether your PlayStation Network account is visible on your Discord profile by heading to Connections and then toggling the different options under the PlayStation connection. If you leave them by default, your PlayStation ID will be visible on Discord, and your Discord status will update anytime you launch a game on your PS4 or PS5. Can You Stream PlayStation on Discord? While the new PlayStation connection allows you to showcase when you are playing a game, you cannot actually stream directly from your PlayStation console to your Discord friends. Instead, you’ll need to make use of a capture card like an Elgato or PlayStation’s Remote Play app on the PC to stream games to Discord calls and servers. The easiest way to stream games from your PlayStation is to visit the PlayStation website and download the Remote Play app for your computer. From there, launch the app and plug your PlayStation controller into your PC using a USB cable. Next you will want to load up Discord and join a call or server. Once the Remote Play app launches, click the Screen button and select the Remote Play app from the list that populates. While this is the easiest method, the PlayStation Remote Play app does limit gameplay capture to 720P at 30FPS. That means you won’t be able to stream at high quality for your friends. However, since it doesn’t require any extra hardware to use, the Remote Play option has become a fan-favorite for PlayStation gamers looking to show off their gameplay to friends on Discord. FAQ Can you get Discord on PlayStation? Now that Discord and PlayStation have a formal connection, many have been curious to know whether or not you can use Discord on your PlayStation. Unfortunately, the answer at the moment is still no. You’ll still need to rely on the PlayStation Party system to talk with friends directly on your console. It’s unclear if PlayStation and Discord plan to add a dedicated Discord app to PlayStation consoles at this time. How do I link Twitch to Discord? While you can't use Discord directly from your PlayStation, you can link your Twitch account to Discord to let your friends and followers hang out between streams. In Discord, go to User Settings > Connections > Twitch and enter your credentials. Then, make a server and go to Server Settings > Twitch Integration to make a room just for your subscribers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit