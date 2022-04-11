How to Connect a PlayStation Network Account to Discord

What to Know On the web, or in the Discord app, navigate to User Settings > Connections and click on the PlayStation icon.

This article will teach you how to connect your PlayStation Network account to Discord. We’ll also discuss the various features this unlocks, and even how to hide your game status in Discord.



Connect a PlayStation Account to Discord

Gamers who want to show off when they’re playing a game on their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 to their Discord friends, can connect their accounts using the Connections system in Discord. To do so, you will need to follow the steps outlined below.

First, log into the Discord app or website on a computer.

Next, select the User Settings option, which looks like a gear icon to the right of your Discord name.

Select Connections.

Click the PlayStation Network icon to open a new browser window and log into your PlayStation account.

Click Accept when it asks if you want to authorize PlayStation to access your Discord information. Your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts are now connected.



To complete this process on the mobile App, you’ll need to tap your account icon in the bottom right. From there, tap Connections > Add > PlayStation Network. Next, log into your PlayStation account and authorize the connection.



You can also customize whether your PlayStation Network account is visible on your Discord profile by heading to Connections and then toggling the different options under the PlayStation connection. If you leave them by default, your PlayStation ID will be visible on Discord, and your Discord status will update anytime you launch a game on your PS4 or PS5.





Can You Stream PlayStation on Discord?

While the new PlayStation connection allows you to showcase when you are playing a game, you cannot actually stream directly from your PlayStation console to your Discord friends. Instead, you’ll need to make use of a capture card like an Elgato or PlayStation’s Remote Play app on the PC to stream games to Discord calls and servers.



The easiest way to stream games from your PlayStation is to visit the PlayStation website and download the Remote Play app for your computer. From there, launch the app and plug your PlayStation controller into your PC using a USB cable.



Next you will want to load up Discord and join a call or server. Once the Remote Play app launches, click the Screen button and select the Remote Play app from the list that populates.



While this is the easiest method, the PlayStation Remote Play app does limit gameplay capture to 720P at 30FPS. That means you won’t be able to stream at high quality for your friends. However, since it doesn’t require any extra hardware to use, the Remote Play option has become a fan-favorite for PlayStation gamers looking to show off their gameplay to friends on Discord.

