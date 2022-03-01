How to Connect Your PC to Your Mobile Hotspot

What to Know Wired: On PC, turn off Wi-Fi > turn on hotspot on phone > plug phone into PC. PC should connect to it automatically.

Wireless: On phone, turn on hotpot > use PC to find phone's Wi-Fi signal > connect.

This article explains how to connect your PC to a hotspot created on your mobile device. This will let you share your phone's mobile internet connection with your laptop or desktop, something you might need to do if there's no Wi-Fi where you are. We'll also look at the differences between various hotspot connection types: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB.

The screenshots and steps described in this article are relevant specifically to a PC running Windows 11, and a Pixel phone running Android 12. The steps vary slightly between other devices; some of those differences are called out below.

How Do I Connect My Personal Hotspot to My Computer?

Follow these steps if you want to set up USB tethering on your phone to share internet with just one other device, or skip down to the next section to learn about making a wireless hotspot. Using a USB connection is ideal if security and battery life are concerns.



Turn off Wi-Fi on your computer. If there's a wireless network in range, you don't want to accidentally connect to it, since the plan is to use your phone's connection instead. Plug one end of your phone's USB cable into a free USB port on your computer, and attach the other end to your device. Start the hotspot on your phone. It's called Personal Hotspot on iPhone/iPad, and hotspot & tethering on some Android phones. Those links describe all the necessary steps to get to the right screen and enable the hotspot. If you're using Android, choose USB tethering from that screen. Apple users need to have iTunes installed. Your PC should connect to the hotspot automatically. See the tips at the bottom of this page if it's not working.



How Can I Connect My Mobile Hotspot to PC Without USB Cable?

You can share your phone's internet with your computer over a wireless connection, too. It opens up the network to more than just one computer, so all your devices can share the same internet connection.



Wi-Fi is the fastest option, but if you'd rather connect your hotspot to your PC with Bluetooth, see how to get internet on your PC with a Bluetooth-enabled phone for those directions. Toward the bottom of this page is a look at Wi-Fi vs Bluetooth hotspots.



Turn on the hotspot on your phone (see steps above for help). Setup directions vary considerably if you're using a dedicated mobile hotspot not built-in to your phone. You might need to simply power it on and follow the steps you see on its screen, or there might be a mobile app you pair with the hotspot to complete setup. Directions are provided with the hotspot upon purchase, but they should also be available from the manufacturer's website. Connect to the newly made wireless network from your computer. To connect to a network in Windows 11, select the network icon by the clock, select Manage Wi-Fi connections next to the Wi-Fi icon, and then select the hotspot you made in the previous step. After a few seconds, the active network on your computer should be the hotspot you created from your phone. If the internet isn't working from your computer, see the tips at the bottom of this page.

What's Better for Hotspots: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB?

It seems redundant to have so many options just for a hotspot, but each of these connection methods have their own unique benefits and costs.

Here are some things to consider when choosing between these options for a PC:

Wi-Fi : The ability to connect several devices to the hotspot is convenient, and you can choose a specific hotspot name and password to use for added security. But older computers don't have built-in Wi-Fi, and battery draining is a concern if you're not plugged in.

: The ability to connect several devices to the hotspot is convenient, and you can choose a specific hotspot name and password to use for added security. But older computers don't have built-in Wi-Fi, and battery draining is a concern if you're not plugged in. Bluetooth : Not all computers have Bluetooth connectivity, only one device can use this connection at a time, and it'll likely offer the slowest speeds. Pick this if USB isn't an option but power consumption is a concern, since it probably won't demand as much power from your phone as Wi-Fi will.

: Not all computers have Bluetooth connectivity, only one device can use this connection at a time, and it'll likely offer the slowest speeds. Pick this if USB isn't an option but power consumption is a concern, since it probably won't demand as much power from your phone as Wi-Fi will. USB: A physical connection is more secure than a wireless one because nefarious users nearby can't attach to the network. Your phone will charge in the process, so it's also a good way to save phone battery while using the hotspot. However, you'll need a free USB port on the PC, and the phone must be plugged in at all times, which isn't ideal if you want the flexibility to move the phone around the room.

Watch Your Mobile Hotspot Data Usage

All three of those connection types use your phone's data plan to reach the internet. Be aware of this if you have a limited data plan. Some carriers offer even less data to hotspots than they do normal connections.

This means everything you do on your computer while it's connected to your phone's hotspot, will eat away at your mobile data. Even if you have unlimited data, you might still be restricted in terms of how much hotspot data, specifically, you can use throughout the month. Check with your mobile operator for specific details.

It's important to avoid downloading or uploading huge files on your computer, and updating your PC's software while it's using the hotspot. Those are activities you might not think twice about when using your computer at home, but you should definitely rethink how you use the internet when data is limited. Check out these other ways you can reduce mobile data usage.

Most devices make it easy to monitor your data usage, and some even let you set up data usage alerts. It's recommended to keep an eye on it so you'll know when you're approaching or when you've reached the limit you impose for yourself.



Why Is My PC Not Connecting to a Mobile Hotspot?

Below are several ideas for what you can do if your computer can't reach the internet through the hotspot.