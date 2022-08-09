How to Connect Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 to a PC Wirelessly

What to Know Open Quick Settings > Settings > System > Quest Link > Quest Link toggle > Launch Quest Link > Use Air Link toggle , select your PC > Pair .

This article explains how to connect a Meta Quest 2 to a PC through Air Link.

How to Wirelessly Connect Quest 2 to PC

Your Quest 2 is capable of playing games without being connected to a PC, but it can also act as a wireless VR headset by using a feature called Air Link.

Connecting to a PC via Air Link allows you to play VR games not available on Quest 2, and to play the PC versions of Quest 2 games with better graphics and performance. Since the connection is wireless, you retain a full range of movement on your Quest 2 for room-scale gameplay.

Here’s how to connect your Meta or Quest 2 to a PC wirelessly:



If you haven’t done so already, download and install the Oculus app on your PC. You’ll need to make sure you’re signed into the app with the same Facebook, Meta, or Oculus account that you use with your headset. Press the Oculus button on your right touch controller to bring up the toolbar in VR. Select the Quick Settings shortcut (time, battery, and Wi-Fi on the toolbar.) Select Settings. Select System. Select Quest Link. Select the Quest Link toggle to turn it on. Select Launch Quest Link. Select the Use Air Link toggle to turn it on. Select your PC and then select Pair. If you don’t see your PC, or the pair option isn’t available, make sure the Oculus app is running on your PC, that it’s signed in, and that you have selected Oculus Quest 2 as your device. On your PC, verify the code and click Continue. Your Quest is now connected to your PC via Air Link.

How to Play VR Games Wirelessly on Quest 2 Through Air Link

Air Link allows your Quest 2 to act as a wireless VR headset and leverage the power of a VR-ready gaming PC to play games. The easiest way to do that is to buy and play games through the Oculus storefront, and if you have bought games through that storefront in the past to play on an Oculus Rift, you can play them on your Quest 2 through Air Link.

You also have full access to the connected PC’s desktop though, so you can use Air Link to control your PC in VR, watch movies and other media, and play games through SteamVR.

Here’s how to play games on your Quest 2 through Air Link:



Once you’ve connected via Air Link, you will see this screen. You can launch games that you own through the Oculus Store through this screen, or look down to see a selection of controls if you want to play non-Oculus games. Select the monitor icon to access Desktop Mode. To play a game, either open the game directly through the desktop or open a platform like Steam. If you want to play Steam games in VR, you'll need to install SteamVR first. Select a SteamVR from your library, then launch a VR-ready game from the SteamVR portal and it will run on your PC while streaming wirelessly to your Quest 2.

Why Connect a Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 to a PC?

The Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset, which means you don’t need to connect it to a PC to play games in VR. It’s essentially a small computer and a VR headset in one, and it includes a storefront that allows you to buy and launch games without any additional hardware. These games are designed or modified specifically for the Quest 2 hardware, so they run well even though the Quest 2 is significantly less powerful than most VR-ready PCs.

Since VR-ready PCs are much more powerful than the Quest 2, they can play a wider range of games. You aren’t limited to the games that are available in the Quest 2 storefront, and even games that are available on Quest 2 often have PC versions that run better, have better graphics, or have options not available on Quest 2.

For example, the Quest 2 version of VR Chat limits the worlds you can visit, the avatars you can select, and even the avatars you can see. If you connect your Quest 2 to a VR-ready PC and load VR chat that way, all those restrictions are gone.

What Causes Choppy Gameplay When Using Air Link?

Air Link connects your Quest 2 to your PC via your Wi-Fi network. For the best experience, you should connect your PC to your router via a wired Ethernet connection, and make sure there is a clear line of sight between your Quest 2 and your router.

Any obstructions between your router and your Quest 2 will create interference, which can result in choppy gameplay, blurry graphics, and other issues. If there are a lot of devices connected to your wireless network, congestion can also impact your gameplay.

In addition to the wireless Air Link option, you can also connect your Quest 2 to a PC via USB cable through Quest Link. This method requires a high-quality USB-C cable to be connected to your PC while you’re playing.

Connecting your Quest with a physical cable provides a more consistent experience in terms of smooth gameplay and graphics, but it restricts your movement, so it’s best used with seated gameplay experiences.

When connecting via a wired Quest Link connection, be careful not to yank or tug on the USB-C cable. Sudden head or body movements may damage the USB-C port on your Quest 2 or PC.