What to Know Swipe down from the top of the screen, then tap All Settings > Wi-Fi & Bluetooth > Wi-Fi Networks .

from the top of the screen, then tap > > . Select a network , enter the password , and tap CONNECT .

, enter the , and tap . Some older Kindles require you to navigate to the home screen, select the menu icon, then select Settings from there.

This article explains how to connect a Kindle to Wi-Fi.

How Do I Connect My Kindle to Wi-Fi?

When you first got your Kindle, it may have already been pre-configured with your Wi-Fi network settings. Amazon has a feature which allows you to store information in your Amazon account, which then allows new Amazon devices like an Echo, Fire Stick, or Kindle to connect automatically right out of the box.

If you’ve changed your Wi-Fi's SSID or password, or you just want to use your Kindle in a new location, you can manually connect your Kindle to any Wi-Fi network.

Here’s how to connect your Kindle to Wi-Fi:



Swipe down from the top of the screen, or tap the top of the screen. If you can't tap the top of the screen or swipe down, try tapping or selecting the menu icon on the home screen. Tap All Settings. Tap Wi-Fi & Bluetooth. Tap Wi-Fi Networks. If Airplane Mode is turned on, turn it off. Wi-Fi won't work with Airplane Mode on. If you've accidentally stored an incorrect Wi-Fi password, you can delete it by tapping Delete Wi-Fi Passwords, and then return to this screen and tap Wi-Fi Networks to continue. Tap the network you want to connect to. Don't see your network? Tap RESCAN to have the Kindle check again, or tap OTHER to enter an SSID manually. Enter the password for the network. Tap CONNECT. Check CONNECTED TO: (NETWORK NAME) in the Wi-Fi Networks section to verify the connection. If you see the name of your Wi-Fi network, you have successfully connected your Kindle to Wi-Fi.

Why Won’t My Kindle Connect to Wi-Fi?

If your Kindle won’t connect to Wi-Fi, there’s usually a problem with either the Kindle or your Wi-Fi network. There may be a connectivity issue between the Kindle and the network, a poor Wi-Fi signal, or your Kindle may even be out of date.

If your Kindle won’t connect to Wi-Fi, try these fixes:



Check to see if other wireless devices work on the same network. Turn off cellular data on your phone, connect to the Wi-Fi network, and check to see if you’re able to use the internet. If you can’t, then you should suspect a problem with the Wi-Fi network. Make sure your Kindle isn’t in Airplane Mode. Swipe Down, and check the Airplane Mode icon. If the text below the Airplane Mode icon says On, tap the icon. Once the text says Off, check to see if your Kindle can connect to Wi-Fi. Restart your Kindle and your network hardware. To restart your Kindle, press and hold the power button until the screen goes blank or a power message appears. Continue holding for at least 40 seconds, then release. To restart your network hardware, shut everything down and leave everything unplugged for about a minute. You can then plug everything back in and wait to see if your Kindle connects to the Wi-Fi network. Update your Kindle. To update your Kindle, download the appropriate software update from Amazon to your computer. Then turn your Kindle on, and connect it to your computer. You can then drag the update file from your computer to the Kindle. Wait for the transfer to finish, then disconnect your Kindle from the computer. You can then open the settings menu, tap the ⋮ (three vertical dots) icon > Update Your Kindle.