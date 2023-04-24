What to Know Link an iPhone to Windows 11 using Phone Link to make and receive calls and texts from your computer.

This article explains how to connect an iPhone to Windows 11, including how to connect using Phone Link and how to connect through iTunes to sync files.

How to Use Your iPhone With Windows 11

Windows 11 has a feature called Phone Link that lets you connect your phone to your computer. This feature was originally only available for Android phones, but it also works with iPhones as well.

Here’s how to link an iPhone to Windows 11 using Phone Link:



Click the Search box on your taskbar, and type Phone Link. Click Open under Phone Link. Click iPhone. Using your phone, scan the QR code that’s displayed on your monitor. On your phone, tap Pair your devices. Tap Open. Tap Link to Windows. Don't click Confirm unless you already have the Link to Windows app on your iPhone. Tap GET, and open the app when it has finished installing. Tap Scan QR Code. If prompted, scan the QR code that’s on your PC again. If not prompted, you can continue to the next step. Tap OK. Tap Continue. Tap OK. Take note of the code displayed on your PC, and tap Pair. Tap Pair on your phone as well. Tap Allow. Tap Done. Tap Accept to share usage data, or Decline to keep your data private. Open Settings, and tap Bluetooth. Tap your Windows PC in the list of Bluetooth connections. Turn on the Show Notifications and Sync Contacts toggle switches. On your PC, tap Continue. Tap Continue. Your iPhone is now linked, allowing you to make and receive calls and texts on your PC. Use the dialer to input a number manually, or select a contact. You can also click Messages to view your text messages. You can send and receive text messages by clicking one of your contacts. To view phone notifications, click >. Your iPhone notifications are displayed in this menu.

How to Connect an iPhone to Windows 11 With iTunes

The other way to connect an iPhone to a Windows 11 PC is by using the iTunes app as an intermediary. This allows you to connect your iPhone to your PC and sync files the way you can with a Mac. It isn’t the same as connecting an Android phone to a Windows PC, as you don’t get direct access to files through File Explorer, but you can sync files from specific apps through iTunes.



If you want to transfer photos from your iPhone to your Windows 11 computer, use the iCloud website.

Here’s how to connect a iPhone to Windows 11 using iTunes:

If you don’t already have iTunes, install it from the Microsoft Store. Get iTunes from the Microsoft Store Open iTunes, and sign in if necessary. Click Account > Sign in, and use the same Apple account that you use with your iPhone. Connect your iPhone to your Windows 11 computer using a lighting-to-USB cable. When you see Accessory Connected on your iPhone lock screen, unlock the phone. Tap Trust. Enter your passcode. On your computer, click Continue. Your iPhone now appears in the Devices section on the left side of the iTunes interfaces, and you can click it to access specific files, i.e. Videos, Music, Books, that you have stored on the device.



You can also click the phone icon that’s located beneath the menu bar near the top of the app to see more information about your phone. The Summary section provides information about your phone and allows you to back up your phone to iCloud or directly to your Windows 11 PC.



To view and transfer files, click File Sharing. On the File Sharing screen, you can click an app to view related files that are stored on your iPhone, or click an app then click Sync to synchronize files from that app to your PC.