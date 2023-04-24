How to Connect an iPhone to Windows 11

Make and receive calls with Phone Link, or sync files through iTunes

By
Jeremy Laukkonen
Jeremy Laukkonen
Jeremy Laukkonen
Writer
  • Shoreline Community College
Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles .
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023

What to Know

  • Link an iPhone to Windows 11 using Phone Link to make and receive calls and texts from your computer. 
  • Phone Link: click iPhone, scan the QR code using your iPhone. Install Phone Link on your iPhone, and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the setup process.  
  • Via iTunes: Open iTunes on PC, connect iPhone to PC with lightning-to-USB cable. Trust on iPhone, Continue on PC.

This article explains how to connect an iPhone to Windows 11, including how to connect using Phone Link and how to connect through iTunes to sync files.

How to Use Your iPhone With Windows 11

Windows 11 has a feature called Phone Link that lets you connect your phone to your computer. This feature was originally only available for Android phones, but it also works with iPhones as well.

Here’s how to link an iPhone to Windows 11 using Phone Link:

  1. Click the Search box on your taskbar, and type Phone Link.

    The Search box highlighted on the Windows 11 taskbar.

  2. Click Open under Phone Link.

    Phone Link and the Open link highlighted in Windows search.

  3. Click iPhone.

    iPhone highlighted in Phone Link.

  4. Using your phone, scan the QR code that’s displayed on your monitor.

    The QR code highlighted in Phone Link.

  5. On your phone, tap Pair your devices.

  6. Tap Open.

  7. Tap Link to Windows.

    A QR code, Open button and an app link to open Link to Windows running on an iPhone.

    Don't click Confirm unless you already have the Link to Windows app on your iPhone.

  8. Tap GET, and open the app when it has finished installing.

  9. Tap Scan QR Code.

    Steps to download and open Link to Windows app on an iPhone.

    If prompted, scan the QR code that’s on your PC again. If not prompted, you can continue to the next step.

  10. Tap OK.

  11. Tap Continue.

  12. Tap OK.

    OK, Continue, and OK highlighted on iPhone.

  13. Take note of the code displayed on your PC, and tap Pair.

    Pair highlighted in Phone Link on a PC running Windows 11.

  14. Tap Pair on your phone as well.

  15. Tap Allow.

  16. Tap Done.

    The Pair, Allow and Done buttons highlighted on an iPhone.

  17. Tap Accept to share usage data, or Decline to keep your data private.

  18. Open Settings, and tap Bluetooth.

  19. Tap your Windows PC in the list of Bluetooth connections.

    Accept and Decline, Bluetooth, and the target PC highlighted when setting up Link to Windows on an iPhone.

  20. Turn on the Show Notifications and Sync Contacts toggle switches.

    Show Notifications and Sync Contacts toggles highlighted in iPhone Bluetooth settings.

  21. On your PC, tap Continue.

    Continue highlighted in Phone Link on a PC running Windows 11.

  22. Tap Continue.

    Continue highlighted in Phone Link on a PC running Windows 11.

  23. Your iPhone is now linked, allowing you to make and receive calls and texts on your PC. Use the dialer to input a number manually, or select a contact. You can also click Messages to view your text messages.

    Messages highlighted in Phone Link on a PC running Windows 11.

  24. You can send and receive text messages by clicking one of your contacts. To view phone notifications, click >.

    The > icon highlighted in Phone Link on a PC running Windows 11.

  25. Your iPhone notifications are displayed in this menu.

    iPhone notifications highlighted in Phone Link.

How to Connect an iPhone to Windows 11 With iTunes

The other way to connect an iPhone to a Windows 11 PC is by using the iTunes app as an intermediary. This allows you to connect your iPhone to your PC and sync files the way you can with a Mac. It isn’t the same as connecting an Android phone to a Windows PC, as you don’t get direct access to files through File Explorer, but you can sync files from specific apps through iTunes.

If you want to transfer photos from your iPhone to your Windows 11 computer, use the iCloud website.

Here’s how to connect a iPhone to Windows 11 using iTunes:

  1. If you don’t already have iTunes, install it from the Microsoft Store.

  2. Open iTunes, and sign in if necessary.

    iTunes on Windows 11.

    Click Account > Sign in, and use the same Apple account that you use with your iPhone.

  3. Connect your iPhone to your Windows 11 computer using a lighting-to-USB cable.

  4. When you see Accessory Connected on your iPhone lock screen, unlock the phone.

  5. Tap Trust.

  6. Enter your passcode.

    Steps to Trust a PC when connecting an iPhone to a PC running Windows.

  7. On your computer, click Continue.

    Continue highlighted in iTunes on a PC running Windows 11.

  8. Your iPhone now appears in the Devices section on the left side of the iTunes interfaces, and you can click it to access specific files, i.e. Videos, Music, Books, that you have stored on the device.

    You can also click the phone icon that’s located beneath the menu bar near the top of the app to see more information about your phone.

    The phone icon highlighted under the menu bar in iTunes on a PC running Windows 11.

  9. The Summary section provides information about your phone and allows you to back up your phone to iCloud or directly to your Windows 11 PC.

    To view and transfer files, click File Sharing.

    File Sharing highlighted under iPhone details in iTunes on PC running Windows 11.

  10. On the File Sharing screen, you can click an app to view related files that are stored on your iPhone, or click an app then click Sync to synchronize files from that app to your PC.

    The Sync button highlighted in iTunes running Windows 11 PC.
FAQ
  • Can I add photos from my iPhone to a Windows 11 PC?

    Once your iPhone is unlocked, open the Photos app on your PC. Then click Import (found at the top of the window) > From a USB device > then choose your iPhone from the list.

  • Why doesn't my PC see the attached iPhone?

    Your iPhone has to be on and unlocked so that Windows can see it. If this is the first time you are trying this, you'll need accept some permissions on the iPhone in order to allow the iPhone to talk to the Windows 11 PC.

Was this page helpful?