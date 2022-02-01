What to Know Download the Samsung Galaxy Watch (Gear S) app from the App store.

Turn on watch and open the Galaxy Watch app: Tap OK > START THE JOURNEY > Galaxy Watch , and wait for the watch to pair.

> > , and wait for the watch to pair. If the watch won't connect, make sure it's compatible with iPhone. Some Samsung watches, like Galaxy Watch 4, don't work with iPhone.



This article explains how to connect a Galaxy Watch to an iPhone.

Can I Pair a Samsung Watch With an iPhone?

You can pair most Samsung watches with an iPhone by downloading the Samsung Galaxy Watch (Gear S) app from the iOS App store.

Some Samsung watches, like Galaxy Watch 4, only work with Android phones and some functionality isn’t available unless you use an Android phone. Samsung watches work best with Samsung Galaxy phones, but basic functionality is available with iPhones.

Here’s how to pair a Samsung watch with an iPhone:



Search for "Samsung Galaxy Watch (Gear S)" in the App store, and tap GET. Open the Samsung Galaxy Watch (Gear S) app on your iPhone. Tap OK when prompted to allow Bluetooth use. Tap START THE JOURNEY. Tap the Galaxy Watch that matches yours, i.e. Galaxy Watch 3. Wait for the watch to pair. If your Galaxy Watch has built-in LTE service, follow the on-screen prompts to set that up at this time. Your Samsung watch is now ready to use with your iPhone.

Why Won’t My Galaxy Watch Connect to My iPhone?

The iOS Galaxy Wearables app doesn’t support Galaxy Watch 4, so you can’t connect a Galaxy Watch 4 to your iPhone. The app will recognize your watch and attempt to connect, but it will fail, and you will see an error message.

If you’re having trouble connecting any other Galaxy Watch to your iPhone, make sure Bluetooth is enabled on the iPhone. If it is, then try restarting both the phone and your watch. If you have a lot of other Bluetooth devices in close proximity, try switching those devices off or move them away to reduce the likelihood of connectivity problems.

Galaxy Watch 4 can pair with an iPhone, but it isn’t compatible with the Galaxy Wearable app.







What Can You Do With a Galaxy Watch on an iPhone?

While you can use your Samsung watch with an iPhone, some features aren’t available. If your watch has a built-in camera, you won’t be able to take advantage of it through the iPhone. You also can’t send text messages through your iPhone using a Samsung watch, although you can receive text message notifications on the watch. Email notifications are also available, but you can’t send new emails or reply to emails through the watch.

The Samsung Bixby assistant works when your watch is connected to an iPhone, but you can’t use Siri through the watch. If you try, you’ll receive a prompt to continue the action on your iPhone.

Some of the Samsung Watch features that do work as expected when used with an iPhone include: