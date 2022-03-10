What to Know First, enable the mobile hotspot on your phone, or turning on your mobile hotspot device.

Next, on your Fire Stick: Gear icon > Network > Your mobile hotspot, then enter the password, select Connect.

This article explains how to connect a Fire Stick to a mobile hotspot device or a phone set up as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

How Do You Connect a Fire Stick to a Mobile Hotspot?

If your phone is capable of creating a mobile hotspot, or you have a dedicated mobile hotspot device, you can connect your Fire Stick to its signal.

While this is a good option if you don’t have any other internet access, or you’re traveling, your mobile hotspot will use a lot of data when connected to a Fire Stick. If you don’t have unlimited data on your phone or dedicated hotspot device, then make sure to monitor your usage closely when you're streaming or you could run out of data while traveling.

Here’s how to connect a Fire Stick to a mobile hotspot:



Enable the hotspot on your phone, or turn on your mobile hotspot device. Not sure how to enable your phone's hotspot function? Here's how: iPhone : How to set up the mobile hotspot on an iPhone.

: How to set up the mobile hotspot on an iPhone. Android: How to turn on the mobile hotspot on Android. Connect your Fire Stick to a TV, and switch to the appropriate input. From the Fire Stick home screen, select the gear icon. Select Network. Select your mobile hotspot network. If you don’t see your mobile hotspot listed, make sure it’s on and then select See All Networks. Enter the password for your mobile hotspot. Select Connect. Your Fire Stick will connect to your mobile hotspot.

Will My Fire Stick Work With My Mobile Hotspot?

Your Fire Stick will work with your mobile hotspot the same way it works with your home Wi-Fi network, with one exception. If your mobile hotspot connection isn’t fast enough, you won’t be able to stream, or you will experience excessive buffering.

If your mobile connection doesn’t provide consistent download speeds of at least 3 Mbps, it won’t work very well with your Fire Stick. If you want to stream in high definition, then your mobile connection needs to provide download speeds of at least 5Mbps. If your connection is faster than that, then your Fire Stick will work with your mobile hotspot.

Why Doesn’t My iPhone Hotspot Work With My Fire Stick?

Your iPhone hotspot should work with your Fire Stick as long as your connection is fast enough. If it is, but you see a connection error, then you may need to manually configure the Wi-Fi connection on your Fire Stick.

Here’s how to manually set up a Fire Stick connection to an iPhone hotspot:



Enable the hotspot on your iPhone. On your Fire Stick home screen, select the gear icon. Select Network. Highlight the iPhone mobile hotspot connection, and press the menu icon on your remote to forget the connection. Select Join Other Network. Enter the SSID of your iPhone hotspot. The SSID is the name of the hotspot, i.e. (your name)’s iPhone Select Advanced. Enter 172.20.10.4 as the IP address. Enter 172.20.10.1 as the Gateway. Set the prefix length to 28. Enter 8.8.8.8 as the DNS. Leave the second DNS field blank. Select Connect. If you still see a connection error, you may need to update your Fire Stick.