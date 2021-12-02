Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Apple How to Connect Ethernet to a Mac How to use Ethernet on your Mac By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2021 Tweet Share Email Apple Macs iPad What to Know Most current Macs do not have an ethernet port built-in. Don't assume yours does until you check.If yours does not, you can buy an Ethernet adapter to plug into one of your Mac's existing ports.Most Ethernet connections connect automatically but if not, check via System Preferences > Network. This article teaches you how to connect an Ethernet connection to your Mac. It looks at which Macs are able to do so and what to do if it's not working correctly. Do Macs Have Ethernet Ports? Ethernet ports are not as popular on computer systems as they used to be with many Macs no longer offering the functionality. It's important to double check if your Mac or MacBook has an Ethernet port if you plan on using it. Generally, the Mac Pro, iMac and Mac mini range offer an ethernet port. Older MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs do too but you'll need to check on the side of your laptop to confirm this. Many more recent systems have dropped the standard, focusing on Wi-Fi connections instead. Is There Anyway of Connecting Ethernet Cable to Macbook? Yes, if your MacBook has an Ethernet port to do so. If it does, here's how to connect the Ethernet cable to your MacBook. Plug the Ethernet cable into your router or the other computer you wish to directly connect to your Mac. Plug the other end into the Ethernet port on your Mac. Make sure the internet connection is active or the device you want to connect your Mac to. Open a browser to test the connection. Does Ethernet Connect Automatically Mac? Most of the time, yes. If you're plugging an Ethernet cable into an existing port, you don't tend to need to do anything more than that. However, if you're using an Ethernet adaptor or hub to connect via Ethernet on your Mac, you may need to change some settings. Here's where to check. Connect your adaptor to your Mac via the corresponding port such as USB or Thunderbolt. Plug the Ethernet cable into the internet connection or other device you wish to connect, then plug it into your Mac's Ethernet adaptor. Click the Apple icon on the top left corner of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Network. Click the plus icon to search for the interface or click OK next to New Interface Detected if it shows up. Enter a name for the device. Click Apply. Why Is Ethernet Not Working on My Mac? There are a few different reasons why your Ethernet may not be working on your Mac. Here's a brief overview of the main reasons and what you can do to rectify them. You don't have an Ethernet port. Can't find a socket your Ethernet cable will plug into? You may not have an Ethernet port. This is the case with most recent Macs, particularly with recent Mac notebooks.Your Ethernet adaptor doesn't work. If you've tried various settings or your Ethernet adaptor used to work but is suddenly malfunctioning, you may need to replace it.Your Ethernet settings are wrong. Check your Ethernet settings are correct by clicking System Preferences > Network > the device name > Advanced. The Ethernet cable has failed. Try a different Ethernet cable in case the existing one doesn't work or has failed in some way.Your internet connection is down. Checked everything and it should all be working? Check your internet connection is active elsewhere. It may be an issue with your connection rather than the Ethernet cable or port. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit