How to Connect Ethernet to a Mac

What to Know Most current Macs do not have an ethernet port built-in. Don't assume yours does until you check.

If yours does not, you can buy an Ethernet adapter to plug into one of your Mac's existing ports.

Most Ethernet connections connect automatically but if not, check via System Preferences > Network.

This article teaches you how to connect an Ethernet connection to your Mac. It looks at which Macs are able to do so and what to do if it's not working correctly.



Do Macs Have Ethernet Ports?

Ethernet ports are not as popular on computer systems as they used to be with many Macs no longer offering the functionality. It's important to double check if your Mac or MacBook has an Ethernet port if you plan on using it.



Generally, the Mac Pro, iMac and Mac mini range offer an ethernet port. Older MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs do too but you'll need to check on the side of your laptop to confirm this. Many more recent systems have dropped the standard, focusing on Wi-Fi connections instead.



Is There Anyway of Connecting Ethernet Cable to Macbook?

Yes, if your MacBook has an Ethernet port to do so. If it does, here's how to connect the Ethernet cable to your MacBook.



Plug the Ethernet cable into your router or the other computer you wish to directly connect to your Mac.

Plug the other end into the Ethernet port on your Mac.

Make sure the internet connection is active or the device you want to connect your Mac to.

Open a browser to test the connection.



Does Ethernet Connect Automatically Mac?

Most of the time, yes. If you're plugging an Ethernet cable into an existing port, you don't tend to need to do anything more than that. However, if you're using an Ethernet adaptor or hub to connect via Ethernet on your Mac, you may need to change some settings. Here's where to check.



Connect your adaptor to your Mac via the corresponding port such as USB or Thunderbolt.

Plug the Ethernet cable into the internet connection or other device you wish to connect, then plug it into your Mac's Ethernet adaptor.

Click the Apple icon on the top left corner of your screen.

Click System Preferences.

Click Network. Click the plus icon to search for the interface or click OK next to New Interface Detected if it shows up.

Enter a name for the device.

Click Apply.



Why Is Ethernet Not Working on My Mac?

There are a few different reasons why your Ethernet may not be working on your Mac. Here's a brief overview of the main reasons and what you can do to rectify them.

