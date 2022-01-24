How to Connect Bluetooth Headphones to an Apple Watch

What to Know Put your headphones into pairing mode, and then swipe up on the watch face > audio output > Connect a Device > [ device name ].

This article will teach you how to use Bluetooth headphones with an Apple Watch and what to do if you can't hear music from paired headphones. Instructions apply to devices running watchOS 4 and later.

How Do I Listen to Bluetooth Headphones on My Apple Watch?

If you already know how to connect Bluetooth devices to your iPhone, the process on Apple Watch is similar. You'll just do the whole thing on the watch. Follow these steps to get your devices communicating.



Put your Bluetooth headphones into pairing mode, according to the user instructions. From your watch face, swipe up to enter Control Center. Scroll down and tap the audio output icon, which looks like a triangle with three concentric rings at its peak. Select Connect a device. Tap the name of your headphones. The device will get a Connected message underneath it. Return to the audio output menu from Control Center and tap the headphones' name to make them active. Open an audio program on your Apple Watch and find something to listen to. Press Play (or the equivalent, depending on the app), and the sound will come through your headphones. Don't start the audio from your iPhone. If you do, and your headphones aren't paired to it, it will only play out of those speakers instead.

What If I Can't Hear Music Through My Headphones?

You may need to take another step, even after you pair your Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch. Take the following steps if you can't hear anything.

Swipe up from the watch face to open Control Center. Select the headphone icon. It looks like an ear. Another menu will open, which lets you adjust the volume of the headphones. Turn this setting up if the audio is faint.

This screen also includes a live decibel meter. If it regularly gets too high for safety, your Apple Watch may automatically adjust the volume to protect your hearing.

How to Reduce Loud Sounds on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has another setting that helps you listen more safely. If you plan to listen to audio from your Apple Watch often, you should probably turn this feature on to be safe.

Open Settings on your Apple Watch. Select Sounds & Haptics. Go to Headphone Safety. Choose Reduce Loud Sounds. Set the switch next to Reduce Loud Sounds to on/green. When this feature is on, your headphones won't output anything louder than 85 decibels, which is about as loud as traffic.

Can I Pair Any Bluetooth Headphones With Apple Watch?

You should be able to use any Bluetooth device with your Apple Watch, including headphones, headsets, earbuds, speakers, and fitness devices. It's possible you might have some problems with extremely old Bluetooth accessories, but Apple designed its smartwatch to work with almost everything.

Why Won't My Bluetooth Headphones Connect to My Apple Watch?

If your watch connects to your phone but not an audio device, the accessory you're using may be incompatible, defective, or otherwise malfunctioning, and you should check a few things.

First, make sure the headphones have enough power to turn on. Then, check to see you've successfully put them into pairing mode according to their instructions. Another thing to check is your headphones aren't currently paired to another device (like your iPhone).

Why Won't My Apple Watch Find Bluetooth Devices?



If your Apple Watch isn't finding any Bluetooth devices at all, including your phone, you'll have some troubleshooting to do. Some possible solutions include checking for software updates, rebooting one or all of the devices you're trying to pair, and clearing network settings.