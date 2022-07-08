How to Connect an Apple TV to Wi-Fi Without a Remote

What to Know First, connect your Apple TV to your modem or router with an Ethernet cable.

Next, use the iOS Remote app or a third-party Android app to sync with your Apple TV.

Disconnect the Ethernet cable, and then go to Settings > Network > Wi-Fi and select your network.

This article shows how to get your Apple TV on Wi-Fi if you've misplaced the included remote. Instructions apply to devices running tvOS 9 and later.

How to Connect an Apple TV to Wi-Fi With No Remote

If you've misplaced your Apple TV remote (or Siri Remote), you can still control your streaming box, but you'll need to take some extra steps. Here's how to do it whether you have an iPhone or an Android device.

On an iPhone

Connect your Apple TV to your router with an Ethernet cable using the port on the back of the box. Ensure your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network associated with your router, and then open the Settings app. Select Control Center. If Apple TV Remote isn't listed under Included Controls, tap the plus sign next to it under More Controls. To access the Remote app, open your Control Center: iOS 12 or later : Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your screen.

: Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your screen. iOS 11 and earlier: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Select the Apple TV Remote icon. Choose your Apple TV from the menu at the top. A four-digit code will appear on your TV screen. Enter it on your phone, and the Remote app will pair with the Apple TV. You can now control your Apple TV with your phone. Disconnect the Ethernet cable. On the Apple TV, select Settings from the Home screen. Go to Network. Select Wi-Fi. Choose your Wi-Fi network and enter the password, if applicable. Your Apple TV will connect to the network, and you can continue using your remote app to control it.

On an Android Device

If you're running an Android device, the instructions are similar, but they'll start differently. Because Android doesn't have an Apple-made remote app, you'll need to download a third-party option from the Google Play Store. The process of syncing the app to your Apple TV will be about the same: Make sure your phone is connected to the same network associated with your router, and then you'll receive a code to enter on your phone. Then, start with Step 9 above.

Alternatively, Use Ethernet

If it's convenient, it may be better to skip Wi-Fi altogether and keep your Apple TV connected to your router with a wired connection. An Ethernet cable can provide a faster, more stable connection than wireless, and it's less vulnerable to interference than Wi-Fi. If your router is close to your TV, consider this option. You can still use a remote app to control your Apple TV.