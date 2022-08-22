How to Connect AirPods to Zoom

What To Know First, pair the AirPods: Apple menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth > AirPods in pairing mode > Connect .

AirPods are great earbuds to use with Zoom meetings—they're lightweight, unobtrusive, and sound great. This article explains how to use AirPods with Zoom and what to do when things aren't working.

How to Use AirPods With a Zoom Meeting

To use AirPods with Zoom, all you need to do is connect the AirPods to your device and change your Zoom settings to use the AirPods. These instructions explain how to do this using a Mac, but the basic ideas are the same on Windows and other devices. The main difference is how you connect the AirPods to your device. Once you've done that, the Zoom settings are the same.

Start by clicking the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and selecting System Preferences. Click Bluetooth. Put your AirPods in pairing mode by clicking the button on the case. When they appear in the Bluetooth settings window, click Connect. With your AirPods connected, it's time to set Zoom to use them. Start by opening Zoom. Stating with this step, the rest of the instructions in this section apply whether you're on a Mac or Windows. On smartphones and tablets, you don't need to change Zoom settings—just set your device's audio output to the AirPods. On the main Zoom screen, click the gear icon. In the Speaker section, click the drop down and click your AirPods. To confirm that Zoom is sending audio to your AirPods, click Test Speaker. If you hear sound, continue. If not, check the troubleshooting tips later in this article. Repeat the process in the Microphone section: select AirPods from the drop down and then click Test Mic. With these steps completed, Zoom will now send audio to the AirPods and listen to the AirPods mic when you speak. You're ready to join your Zoom call (select Join with Computer Audio when the meeting starts) and enjoy using your AirPods!

How to Fix Problems with AirPods and Zoom

If you've followed the steps above and aren't able to use AirPods with Zoom, or the connection works but the audio quality is poor, try these troubleshooting steps:

Ensure AirPods Are Connected to the Right Device. AirPods can be connected to all kinds of devices. If you not getting Zoom audio to them, make sure they're connected to the device that you're using for the Zoom call.

AirPods can be connected to all kinds of devices. If you not getting Zoom audio to them, make sure they're connected to the device that you're using for the Zoom call. Set AirPods As System Audio Output. If you're not hearing Zoom audio in your AirPods, try setting your device's system audio output to the AirPods. When you do this, all audio from your device goes to the AirPods, not just Zoom audio. On a Mac, click the speaker icon in the top left corner > AiPods . On Windows, click the speaker icon in the bottom right > AirPods . On iPhone and iPad, open Control Center > long press the top right corner of the music controls > AirPods . On Android, start playing music > swipe down to open notifications > circle icon in music controls > AirPods .

If your AirPods aren't connecting to your device properly, try turning Bluetooth off, waiting a few seconds, and turning it back on again. After a reset, things should work. Unpair and Re-Pair AirPods. If your AirPods won't connect to your device at all, you may need to set them up again. Delete them from your device's Bluetooth settings and then follow the connection process again.

If your AirPods won't connect to your device at all, you may need to set them up again. Delete them from your device's Bluetooth settings and then follow the connection process again. Only One AirPods Works. This happens more often than we'd like, but if only one AirPod is working, try these steps to get the other working again.