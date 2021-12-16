News > Smart & Connected Life Comcast Introduces New Xfinity Video Doorbell Comes equipped with HD video and motion alerts By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 16, 2021 02:49PM EST Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Comcast has announced its new Xfinity Video Doorbell device for Xfinity Home security systems, just in time for the holiday season. According to Comcast, the new device will have high-definition video with a 4:3 aspect ratio to see the surrounding area of the front door and two-way audio. Xfinity Home customers can interact with the Doorbell directly via the service’s app, serving as a lynchpin for the whole system. Comcast As a customer, you’ll get notifications on the app and the TV via the Xfinity X1 or Flex streaming box every time someone rings the bell. With two way audio, you can talk to the person outside via the app. Unsurprisingly, home security is a major driving force behind the Video Doorbell. Comcast mentions the proclivity of package thieves during the holiday season, so it wants to help people keep eye on deliveries. As such, the Xfinity Video Doorbell has motion alerts integrated, which are sent to the app or through the streaming box. You will have the ability to set the motion alerts to specific points of interest around the home. Video clips recorded by the Doorbell can be viewed on the Xfinity app or the X1 box which can then be categorized as people, vehicles, or pets. Maskot/Getty Images The Video Doorbell is available only if you’re on either the Xfinity Home Pro Protection or Protection Plus plan. Professional installation is included and you’ll have a choice of paying a one-time price of $120 or $5 a month for two years. The Doorbell will be available to Xfinity Home Self Protection customers in early 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit