Comcast Introduces New Xfinity Video Doorbell

Comcast has announced its new Xfinity Video Doorbell device for Xfinity Home security systems, just in time for the holiday season.

According to Comcast, the new device will have high-definition video with a 4:3 aspect ratio to see the surrounding area of the front door and two-way audio. Xfinity Home customers can interact with the Doorbell directly via the service’s app, serving as a lynchpin for the whole system.

As a customer, you’ll get notifications on the app and the TV via the Xfinity X1 or Flex streaming box every time someone rings the bell. With two way audio, you can talk to the person outside via the app.

Unsurprisingly, home security is a major driving force behind the Video Doorbell. Comcast mentions the proclivity of package thieves during the holiday season, so it wants to help people keep eye on deliveries.

As such, the Xfinity Video Doorbell has motion alerts integrated, which are sent to the app or through the streaming box. You will have the ability to set the motion alerts to specific points of interest around the home. Video clips recorded by the Doorbell can be viewed on the Xfinity app or the X1 box which can then be categorized as people, vehicles, or pets.

The Video Doorbell is available only if you’re on either the Xfinity Home Pro Protection or Protection Plus plan. Professional installation is included and you’ll have a choice of paying a one-time price of $120 or $5 a month for two years.

The Doorbell will be available to Xfinity Home Self Protection customers in early 2022.