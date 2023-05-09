Colorful New Apple Watch Band Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

Apple has officially announced a new watch band to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The colorful Pride Edition Sport Band features a confetti-esque "rainbow of geometric shapes" on top of a white base. Due to the unique manufacturing process, Apple says that no two bands are alike, as each boasts small variations in the layout. This was purposeful to reflect the "individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community."

Apple

The rainbow of colors here is no accident, as it includes the original hues that make up the pride flag and black and brown to represent the Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from HIV/AIDS. Light blue, pink, and white represent the transgender and nonbinary communities.

The watch band is accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper that dynamically moves when you interact with it. The wallpaper is available whether you purchase the band or not, so have at it.

Apple says they made these items to bring awareness to advocacy organizations like Equality Federation Institute, The Trevor Project, and many more. The company did not note, however, if any of the money from watch band purchases would go toward funding any of these organizations as it did in 2017.

The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available to order at Apple Store retail locations and the Apple Store App starting on May 23, with a retail price of $50. The bands are available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and are compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later. The iOS wallpaper and watch face will be available for download next week.