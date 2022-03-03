News > Streaming CNN Offers Pricing Details on Upcoming Streaming News Platform Half off for new signups By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 3, 2022 12:20PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More You've heard about the 24-hour news cycle, but what about the 24-hour news cycle… on demand? That's what CNN has planned for this spring, with the upcoming launch of their streaming service CNN+. The news giant just unveiled a ton of details on the streamer, including monthly cost, as announced in an official company blog post. CNN CNN+ will debut at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, with a significant discount for early adopters. If you sign up for the service during its first four weeks, you'll pay half that, $2.99 per month, and this discounted price will last for the lifetime of your subscription. The app will include access to live programming and a full suite of on-demand content hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and current CNN stalwarts Poppy Harlow and Anderson Cooper, among others. The company promises to announce more "shows, talent, content offerings and business updates" in the near future. CNN has also teased "interactive programming," though stopped short of explaining how that would work within the app. "Nothing like CNN+ exists. There is no news and non-fiction streaming subscription offering available today, and only CNN can create and deliver a global news product with this kind of value to consumers," said Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Head of CNN+. CNN still hasn't announced the actual launch date for the service, saying that it'll be available sometime this spring. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit