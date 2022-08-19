CNN+ Isn’t Dead, It’s Just Moved to a New Home

Discovery+ is adding content from the recently-shut down CNN+ streaming service, by way of its own CNN Original Hub.

Even though CNN+ was shut down earlier this year, much of its content will still be available due to its absorption into Discovery+. It doesn't help CNN+ subscribers much as the service is now defunct, and they'll likely need to sign up for a different one, but it does at least mean some of those shows aren't going away.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

For the moment the new CNN Original Hub on Discovery+ is offering a curated selection of CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series—totaling 800+ episodes of the old and current. A bit from the CNN Special Reports library is also included, though its appears that not everything from the now-defunct streaming service has made the cut. At least not so far.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

You can find a more robust list of what's been brought over in the official announcement, but some highlights include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12) and Crimes of the Century. There are also HLN Originals like Unmasking a Killer, How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6), and Beyond Reasonable Doubt. And several CNN Films as well, such as The Flag and 9/11.

CNN Original Hub is available now through Discovery+, with plans to add more CNN and HLN Original Series to the library after they finish their runs on cable. If you aren't already subscribed to Discovery+, you can sign up for $4.99 per month (ad-supported) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).