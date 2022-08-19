News > Streaming CNN+ Isn’t Dead, It’s Just Moved to a New Home Some content has made its way to Discovery+ By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 19, 2022 01:51PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Discovery+ is adding content from the recently-shut down CNN+ streaming service, by way of its own CNN Original Hub. Even though CNN+ was shut down earlier this year, much of its content will still be available due to its absorption into Discovery+. It doesn't help CNN+ subscribers much as the service is now defunct, and they'll likely need to sign up for a different one, but it does at least mean some of those shows aren't going away. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc For the moment the new CNN Original Hub on Discovery+ is offering a curated selection of CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series—totaling 800+ episodes of the old and current. A bit from the CNN Special Reports library is also included, though its appears that not everything from the now-defunct streaming service has made the cut. At least not so far. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc You can find a more robust list of what's been brought over in the official announcement, but some highlights include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12) and Crimes of the Century. There are also HLN Originals like Unmasking a Killer, How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6), and Beyond Reasonable Doubt. And several CNN Films as well, such as The Flag and 9/11. CNN Original Hub is available now through Discovery+, with plans to add more CNN and HLN Original Series to the library after they finish their runs on cable. If you aren't already subscribed to Discovery+, you can sign up for $4.99 per month (ad-supported) or $6.99 per month (ad-free). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit