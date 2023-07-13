News > Smart & Connected Life Clipdrop's New AI Web App Turns a Simple Doodle to an Illustrated Masterpiece Stable Doodle works with even the most basic drawing By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 11:26AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Smart & Connected Life AI & Everyday Life News Using this new tool, even people who can't draw can use artificial intelligence (AI) to turn out the perfect drawing for any presentation, message, meme, or whatever else they might need an illustration for. Stability AI and sub-brand Clipdrop have developed a new app that turns simple doodles into full-color and fully-detailed illustrations. The appropriately-named Stable Doodle is not your average text-to-image tool like Dall-E and the rest. You visit the web app and make a doodle, accompanying the drawing with a short text prompt to give the AI engine some direction. After a few seconds, the tool generates a few illustrations based on your original doodle. It works quickly, and the results are amusing, to say the least. The app also gives you 14 art styles to choose from if you aren’t happy with the final product. Stability AI The free tool is also available for Android and iOS devices if you’d rather not doodle on an actual computer. It’s powered by the latest Stable diffusion model, SDXL 0.9. Interestingly, Stability AI is pitching this as more than just a time waster, as the company envisions a future in which this app becomes a crucial tool for professional designers and illustrators. To that end, the company says it could easily be used to create designs for clients, illustrations for slideshows, logos, and more. Stable Doodle is available now. You can try it without creating a login, but you’ll be subject to strict daily limits. The company warns that “the accuracy of the tool may vary depending on the complexity of the scene.” There are also plenty of rules in place so kids don’t run hog wild trying to draw, uh, less-than-ideal scenarios. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit