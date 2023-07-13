Clipdrop's New AI Web App Turns a Simple Doodle to an Illustrated Masterpiece

Using this new tool, even people who can't draw can use artificial intelligence (AI) to turn out the perfect drawing for any presentation, message, meme, or whatever else they might need an illustration for.

Stability AI and sub-brand Clipdrop have developed a new app that turns simple doodles into full-color and fully-detailed illustrations.

The appropriately-named Stable Doodle is not your average text-to-image tool like Dall-E and the rest. You visit the web app and make a doodle, accompanying the drawing with a short text prompt to give the AI engine some direction. After a few seconds, the tool generates a few illustrations based on your original doodle. It works quickly, and the results are amusing, to say the least. The app also gives you 14 art styles to choose from if you aren’t happy with the final product.

Stability AI

The free tool is also available for Android and iOS devices if you’d rather not doodle on an actual computer. It’s powered by the latest Stable diffusion model, SDXL 0.9. Interestingly, Stability AI is pitching this as more than just a time waster, as the company envisions a future in which this app becomes a crucial tool for professional designers and illustrators. To that end, the company says it could easily be used to create designs for clients, illustrations for slideshows, logos, and more.

Stable Doodle is available now. You can try it without creating a login, but you’ll be subject to strict daily limits. The company warns that “the accuracy of the tool may vary depending on the complexity of the scene.” There are also plenty of rules in place so kids don’t run hog wild trying to draw, uh, less-than-ideal scenarios.