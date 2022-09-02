How to Clear Your YouTube Queue With Chromecast on Android

What to Know Android YouTube app: Tap queue bar > three dots to the right of the item you want to remove > Remove from Queue .

> to the right of the item you want to remove > . Tap the X at the far right of the queue bar to clear the entire list of queued-up songs and videos.

This article explains how to use your Android device to clear the YouTube queue on a Chromecast.

How Do I Clear the YouTube Queue on My Android Phone?

The YouTube app on both Chromecast and Android devices allows for one or more users to connect to the same television and create a unique queue. Just a few taps on an Android device can clear out the queue.



As a YouTube video is playing on the Chromecast, any Android device connected to the session will see the TV Queue bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap the X located at the far right of the TV Queue bar to clear the entire list of selected videos. When you use this method to clear an entire YouTube queue, the app will ask if you want to close the player. If you intend to keep watching videos, tap cancel. Conversely, if you want to stop playback and close YouTube on your Chromecast, select close player.

How to Clear Individual YouTube Songs and Videos from a Chromecast via Android

Rather than clear the entire YouTube queue, it's possible to remove individual videos and songs from the list. This allows users the opportunity to further curate their viewing and listening experience from their Android devices.

As a YouTube video is playing on the Chromecast, any Android device connected to the session will see the TV Queue bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap the TV Queue bar to bring up the list of videos and songs slated to be played. Tap on the three dots to the right of an item you want to remove. Once opened, select the Remove from Queue option to delete the selection from the queue.

How to Remove Songs from a YouTube Music Queue Playing on Chromecast on an Android Device

In addition to watching a queue of YouTube videos, standalone and digital Chromecast setups can interface with a litany of applications. As a Google product, it should come as no surprise that the tech giant's music platform is also supported. If you're listening to music on your TV and want to remove songs from the queue, follow these steps to properly curate the hits.



Open the YouTube Music app and tap the song currently playing, located at the bottom of the screen. Once at the Now Playing screen, tap Up Next option located at the bottom left of the screen. This will pull up the queue. At the queue screen, select a song and remove it by swiping either right or left. This must be done for every song you want to remove.