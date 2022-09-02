Mobile Phones > Android How to Clear Your YouTube Queue With Chromecast on Android Use your smartphone as a remote to clear videos and music from a YouTube queue By Andrew Martins Andrew Martins Twitter Writer Ramapo College of New Jersey Andrew Martins is an award-winning journalist with a decade of professional experience and a life-long passion for technology. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 2, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Clear YouTube Queue With Android Phone Clear Individual YouTube Songs and Videos Remove Songs from Playing on Chromecast Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Android YouTube app: Tap queue bar > three dots to the right of the item you want to remove > Remove from Queue.Tap the X at the far right of the queue bar to clear the entire list of queued-up songs and videos. This article explains how to use your Android device to clear the YouTube queue on a Chromecast. How Do I Clear the YouTube Queue on My Android Phone? The YouTube app on both Chromecast and Android devices allows for one or more users to connect to the same television and create a unique queue. Just a few taps on an Android device can clear out the queue. As a YouTube video is playing on the Chromecast, any Android device connected to the session will see the TV Queue bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap the X located at the far right of the TV Queue bar to clear the entire list of selected videos. When you use this method to clear an entire YouTube queue, the app will ask if you want to close the player. If you intend to keep watching videos, tap cancel. Conversely, if you want to stop playback and close YouTube on your Chromecast, select close player. How to Clear Individual YouTube Songs and Videos from a Chromecast via Android Rather than clear the entire YouTube queue, it's possible to remove individual videos and songs from the list. This allows users the opportunity to further curate their viewing and listening experience from their Android devices. As a YouTube video is playing on the Chromecast, any Android device connected to the session will see the TV Queue bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap the TV Queue bar to bring up the list of videos and songs slated to be played. Tap on the three dots to the right of an item you want to remove. Once opened, select the Remove from Queue option to delete the selection from the queue. How to Remove Songs from a YouTube Music Queue Playing on Chromecast on an Android Device In addition to watching a queue of YouTube videos, standalone and digital Chromecast setups can interface with a litany of applications. As a Google product, it should come as no surprise that the tech giant's music platform is also supported. If you're listening to music on your TV and want to remove songs from the queue, follow these steps to properly curate the hits. Open the YouTube Music app and tap the song currently playing, located at the bottom of the screen. Once at the Now Playing screen, tap Up Next option located at the bottom left of the screen. This will pull up the queue. At the queue screen, select a song and remove it by swiping either right or left. This must be done for every song you want to remove. FAQ How do I add videos to my YouTube queue on Chromecast? While you're watching a YouTube video on your Chromecast, tap Add to TV queue on your mobile device. Why can't I play a YouTube video on my Chromecast? If you can't cast a video from your phone, make sure it's connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromecast, update the YouTube app, and restart both devices. If you still have issues, you should troubleshoot your Chromecast. How do I cast YouTube to my Chromecast? First, make sure your Chromecast and smartphone are both on the same Wi-Fi network. In the YouTube app on your mobile device, start playing a video and tap the Cast icon. It looks like a rounded corner rectangle with three curved lines in the bottom-left corner Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit