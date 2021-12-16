How to Clear Keyboard History on iPhone

What to Know Clear keyboard history: Open Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Keyboard Dictionary > Reset Dictionary .

> > > > > . There is no way to see or edit your keyboard history; only reset it.

Disable autocorrect and predictive text: Open Settings > General > Keyboard > tap the Auto-Correction and Predictive Text toggles to off.

This article explains how to clear the keyboard history on an iPhone, including preventing automatic suggestions and predictive text in the future.

Can You Clear Your Keyboard History On iPhone?

Your iPhone has a built-in dictionary that it uses for auto-correction and predictive text when you type in apps like Messages or compose emails. The dictionary isn't static, so it can learn new words and adapt to your style over time. It's also capable of learning names, nicknames, and even code words if you use them enough. The keyboard dictionary is supposed to improve over time, but it doesn't always work out that way.

If you're unhappy with the suggestions that you're getting from your iPhone's predictive text, or it's trying to autocorrect you with incorrect or even misspelled words, you can reset the dictionary. You can also disable predictive text and autocorrect altogether if that isn't enough.

How Do I Delete My iPhone Keyboard History?

Your iPhone keyboard history can be deleted by resetting the keyboard dictionary via the Settings app. You can’t undo the process, so make sure you want to delete your keyboard history before you finalize the deletion. After deleting your keyboard history, your iPhone keyboard dictionary will be in the same state as when you first got your phone.

After the reset, the keyboard dictionary will slowly learn your habits and store new words. If you want to prevent your iPhone from making suggestions, you need to turn off predictive text and autocorrect.

Here’s how to delete your iPhone keyboard history:

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Keyboard Dictionary.

Enter your passcode if prompted.

Tap Reset Dictionary.

You cannot undo this process. Once you tap Reset Dictionary, it will permanently delete your keyboard history

How to Disable Auto-Correction and Keyboard History

If you're tired of clearing your keyboard history to get rid of annoying suggestions or corrections, you have a couple of options. If you disable auto-correct, your iPhone will still suggest potentially incorrect words, but it won't automatically insert them for you. If you don't want to clear your keyboard history, but you're having trouble with incorrect auto-corrections, that's the best option.

The other option is to disable predictive text. When you disable predictive text, the iPhone dictionary will no longer learn new words, and it won't automatically make suggestions as you type. It's also helpful if you want to switch suggestions off temporarily. For example, if you're going to project or mirror your iPhone to give a presentation, switching off predictive text could save you from a potentially embarrassing prediction popping up.

Here's how to disable auto-correction and predictive text on an iPhone:



These instructions show how to disable both auto-correction and predictive text because both settings are in the same location, but you don’t need to disable both if you don’t want to.

Open Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Keyboard.

Tap the Auto-Correction toggle to turn off the auto-correct feature.

Tap the Predictive Text toggle to turn off the predictive text feature.

To turn these features back on at any time, return to this screen and tap the toggles again.



How Do I See My iPhone Keyboard History?

There is no way to see your iPhone keyboard history. The keyboard dictionary is capable of learning and storing words to use later as predictive text or for autocorrections, but there’s no way to see a list of those words or edit them individually. If you’re receiving unwanted suggestions or corrections, resetting the keyboard dictionary is the only option.

