What to Know A fresh microfiber cloth is the best tool for cleaning your MacBook screen.

Cleaning wipes that use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 75 percent ethyl alcohol can be used.

Avoid bleach, hydrogen peroxide, sprays, and abrasive cleaning tools like a brush or paper towel.



Cleaning your MacBook's screen is an often overlooked way to preserve its value and function. A clean screen keeps potentially abrasive or corrosive substances off the screen, reducing the risk of long-term wear or damage.

Here's how to clean a MacBook screen safely.

How to Clean a MacBook Screen

A microfiber cloth is the best tool for cleaning a MacBook screen. You can find microfiber clothes online or at most hardware stores.

Remove a clean, fresh microfiber cloth from its package. Using a new microfiber cloth for each cleaning is the safest method, but it can feel wasteful. It's usually safe to reuse a microfiber cloth after it's washed and dried. Carefully inspect the cloth to make sure no small particles are trapped in the cloth. Tilt the MacBook screen to a comfortable angle. Find an angle which allows light to reflect off the screen, since this makes dirt and grime easy to see. Gently wipe the cloth across the top of the MacBook's screen from left to right (or vice versa). Turn the cloth over or fold the cloth so a fresh, unused side is available, Wipe the cloth across the area of the screen just below the first section cleaned. Always turn to an unused side of the cloth after each swipe. A side previously used could have abrasive dirt and grime trapped in it, which might scratch the screen. Repeat these steps until the entire screen is clean.

How to Clean a MacBook Screen with Water

A dry microfiber cloth can remove most dirt, grime, and oil from a MacBook screen, but you may run into persistent blemishes that just won't wipe off with a dry cloth. Water will solve the problem, though you'll need to use a careful touch.

Shut down your MacBook and disconnect it from power. Pour a small amount of water (no more than a tablespoon) into a small bowl. Dab a clean microfiber cloth into the bowl. Try to wet a spot no larger than your thumb. Squeeze the cloth firmly to remove any excess water. Lightly apply the wet portion of the cloth to the troublesome stain. Rub the wet portion of the cloth lightly against the stain. Repeat the steps above several times if needed. Carefully examine your MacBook before you turn it back. Look for any wet spots that may have snuck off the cloth and dry as needed. Pay special attention to the fan vent, which on most MacBooks is found on the display hinge, and the keyboard. These areas can allow water to drip into the internals, which could cause serious damage.

Can I Clean a MacBook Screen With Wet Wipes?

If water does not remove the stain you can upgrade to using a cleaning solution instead of water.

Apple's official support page about cleaning its products endorses the use of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipes, or Clorox brand disinfecting wipe.

In short, you can use wet wipes to clean your MacBook screen, though only if they use the cleaning products described above.

What You Shouldn't Use to Clean a MacBook Screen

You should avoid more pungent cleaning solutions like bleach, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol solutions more concentrated than those previously described. Apple officially warns against their use, they've been known to cause screen damage in the past.

Avoid any cleaning abrasive. This includes sponges, towels, paper towels, and cleaning brushes.

Do not use a spray. A spray makes it hard to control where moisture lands on your MacBook, making it more likely some will creep into the internals.