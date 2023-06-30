Forget Electric Cars. Why Cities Should Subsidize E-Bikes Instead

Denver's e-bike subsidy program was so popular it "sold out" in ten minutes.

Subsidizing e-bikes is way, way cheaper than subsidizing electric cars.

E-bikes solve almost all the problems caused by cars in cities.

Subsidizing e-bikes is cheaper, more popular, healthier, and more forward-thinking than subsidizing electric cars.

When Denver launched a program to subsidize e-bikes last year, it was overwhelmed in ten minutes. Denver had radically underestimated demand, issuing just 600 vouchers, but even so, that's a Taylor Swift concert-ticket level of demand. It upped the number to over 4,700 vouchers. Shifting town- and city-dwellers out of cars and onto bikes is a bit of a chicken-and-egg proposal, but if residents see that the city itself is on board, it can make a big difference.

"When it comes to allocating subsidies, e-bikes have a clear advantage over electric cars. Not only are e-bikes more affordable and accessible for a wider population, but the infrastructure required to support them is significantly less expensive. By incentivizing e-bike adoption, we can empower city dwellers to embrace a greener and more cost-effective mode of transportation," Omkar Pandit of Mountain Bike Buzz told Lifewire via email.

E-Bikes Better for Infrastructure

In order to meet climate and pollution goals, cities need to reduce car use. One way to do this is to shift that pollution elsewhere by switching out gas cars for electric, and one way to do that is to offer subsidies for car buyers to tempt them to go electric. It's an easy sell. People get to keep doing exactly what they have been doing and trust that the city will use public money to build out the necessary charging infrastructure.

But that doesn't deal with the other problems of even electric vehicles. All that wasted space for multi-lane roads and parking space, for example. Or the way a road cuts through the urban fabric like a river, hard to cross and segregating communities.

"[E]-bikes help alleviate many urban mobility issues that can be attributed to cars. They are well-suited for navigating through crowded streets, offering agility, ease of parking, and reduced travel times. Subsidizing e-bikes can help alleviate traffic congestion, promote active transportation, and enhance the overall livability of cities," Mei-ling Wong, of urban micro-mobility electric vehicle company for NIU Technologies, told Lifewire via email.

Affordable E-Bikes Have Huge Payoffs

Getting people to ditch their cars might seem an impossible task, but while buying a car is the easy default, it's only that way because it's what everyone does. Cars are expensive to buy, run, and maintain, and many people cannot afford them or would prefer not to.

E-bikes are accessible to a wider range of individuals, including those without a driver’s license or who prefer not to own a car.

To encourage a switch, cities could make e-bikes the default. This requires curtailing the privileges of car users—less parking space, lower speed limits, and cutting access to through roads—while installing e-bike infrastructure, which is pretty much just protected bike lanes and lots of bike parking.

Cost-wise, bikes and e-bikes are cheaper for users and for the city.

"E-bikes are generally more affordable than electric cars both in terms of purchase price and ongoing maintenance. Particularly with many consumers feeling the strain of the rising cost of living, this is a significant advantage. Secondly, e-bikes are accessible to a wider range of individuals, including those without a driver’s license or who prefer not to own a car," says Wong.

And it works. Denver's e-bike program has been a success. According to science and culture writer Clive Thompson, new e-bike owners almost ride around 26 miles per week, replacing, on average, 22 miles they would have done in a car. And this is just the start. As a city gets more and more bike-friendly and offers other transit options while simultaneously making it harder for cars, they'll reach a tipping point.

Eventually, the best option becomes the bike. And by then, no subsidies will be needed. A lot of people might switch to a regular bike instead, enjoying a lighter cheaper vehicle while getting more exercise.

Electric cars are coming for gas cars, but we're so used to cars hurtling through the streets where we live that we don't stop to think that we don't need them at all. Instead of wasting public money on prolonging the same old problems, only this time without exhaust fumes, why don't we use less money to promote a much better option?