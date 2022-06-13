How to Chromecast to a TV

What to Know Open a Chromecast-compatible application on your tablet or smartphone.

Select the Cast icon and, when prompted, select your Chromecast from the list of options.

Not all applications support Chromecast casting, but most major ones do.

This article explains how to stream from your phone or tablet to a Chromecast connected to your TV.

Chromecast Content to Your TV

Whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone, just follow these steps and you'll be sending your phone's content to your TV in no time.

Make sure your Chromecast and smartphone are both on the same Wi-Fi network. Turn on your TV and select the right HDMI input for your Chromecast. On your phone, open the app you want to stream content from. Look for the Cast icon, and select it. It looks like a rounded corner rectangle with three curved lines in the bottom-left corner. When given the option, select the Chromecast connected to your TV. Your phone will then connect to the Chromecast and begin casting your chosen content to your TV.

Once you're connected in this way, the Chromecast icon on your phone will turn blue to show that casting is active. If you want to disconnect at any point, simply tap the Cast icon again, and select Disconnect.

What Can You Cast to Chromecast?

Google maintains a list of applications compatible with Chromecast casting. While there are a lot of streaming services listed there, note many of Google's own applications are also Cast compatible. That includes Google Chrome, letting you cast any website you visit using the Chrome browser on your phone or tablet, direct to your TV.

Other casting options include Google's Photos app, which lets you cast your photos and videos straight to the TV.

If you're more interested in gaming, Google's Stadia game streaming service can work over Chromecast for streaming games straight to your TV from your phone or tablet, too.

