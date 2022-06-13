Streaming > Streaming Devices How to Chromecast to a TV From within a compatible app, tap the Cast icon By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 13, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Devices Chromecast Roku Fire TV Apple TV What to Know Open a Chromecast-compatible application on your tablet or smartphone.Select the Cast icon and, when prompted, select your Chromecast from the list of options.Not all applications support Chromecast casting, but most major ones do. This article explains how to stream from your phone or tablet to a Chromecast connected to your TV. Chromecast Content to Your TV Whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone, just follow these steps and you'll be sending your phone's content to your TV in no time. Make sure your Chromecast and smartphone are both on the same Wi-Fi network. Turn on your TV and select the right HDMI input for your Chromecast. On your phone, open the app you want to stream content from. Look for the Cast icon, and select it. It looks like a rounded corner rectangle with three curved lines in the bottom-left corner. When given the option, select the Chromecast connected to your TV. Your phone will then connect to the Chromecast and begin casting your chosen content to your TV. Once you're connected in this way, the Chromecast icon on your phone will turn blue to show that casting is active. If you want to disconnect at any point, simply tap the Cast icon again, and select Disconnect. What Can You Cast to Chromecast? Google maintains a list of applications compatible with Chromecast casting. While there are a lot of streaming services listed there, note many of Google's own applications are also Cast compatible. That includes Google Chrome, letting you cast any website you visit using the Chrome browser on your phone or tablet, direct to your TV. Other casting options include Google's Photos app, which lets you cast your photos and videos straight to the TV. If you're more interested in gaming, Google's Stadia game streaming service can work over Chromecast for streaming games straight to your TV from your phone or tablet, too. FAQ How do I cast Apple TV to a Chromecast? To use Apple's streaming service with a Chromecast, avoid using the Apple TV app. Instead, go to the Apple TV+ website in a Chrome browser, and then cast it to your TV from there. What is a Chromecast TV? Some high-definition TVs come with Chromecast functionality built in that let you stream your phone or laptop without a separate dongle. These sets are from manufacturers including Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, Vizio, and Philips. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit