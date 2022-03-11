How to Chromecast to Multiple TVs Simultaneously

What to Know Open Chrome and select your user profile > Add > Continue without an account > Done to make a new profile.

This guide will walk you through the two best ways to cast media via Chromecast to multiple TVs using the Google Chrome browser’s built-in features and an HDMI splitter with some extra HDMI cables.

Can I Chromecast to Multiple Devices?

The Google Chrome web browser actually allows you to wirelessly cast different tabs and content to multiple devices without having to download any additional browser extensions or software. All you need is a computer with the Google Chrome browser installed and two devices with Chromecast functionality connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the computer.

Here’s the instructions for how to wirelessly Chromecast content to multiple devices.



Open the Google Chrome web browser. Select your user profile in the top-right corner. Select Add. Select Continue without an account.

You can use another Google account if you have one or create a new Google account if you want to but you don’t need to do either. Enter a name for the profile and select Done.

You can also select a color for your new profile if you want. Uncheck the box next to Create a desktop shortcut if you don’t want a shortcut made for this profile. A new Chrome browser window will open for the new user account you just made. Select the ellipsis icon in the top-right corner. Select Cast. Select a Chromecast-enabled device to cast to.

This could be an actual Google Chromecast device or something like a smart TV which supports Chromecast streaming. The content from this Chrome browser window should now begin casting to the Chromecast device you chose. While the second browser window is casting, open the first Google Chrome browser window which should still be open in the background on your computer somewhere.

If you’ve accidentally closed this browser window, simply open a new browser window and make sure your first user profile is selected. Do not use a new tab in the same window as this won’t work. Select the ellipsis menu. Select Cast. Select a different Chromecast device to cast to. Each browser window should now be casting to different Chromecast devices.

How Do I Stream to Multiple TVs with One Chromecast?

If you only have one Chromecast device, it’s still possible to stream to multiple TVs by using an HDMI splitter and two HDMI cables.



This method can only be used to mirror the same content on multiple TVs. You can’t use this method to cast different content to different screens.

Here are the steps for how to cast to multiple TVs with one Chromecast device.