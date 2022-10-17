Chromecast Jumps to Android 12, Adds Security and 4K Support

Your Chromecast's latest system update jumps to Android TV OS 12 (up from Android 10) and adds 4K support—among other things.

Several Reddit users have spotted a new update for Chromecast, which adds 4K support, additional visual and audio control, enhanced security, and more. This latest update (version STTE.220621.019.A2) skips right past Android TV OS 11, taking your Chromecast from Android 10 to Android 12. And, of course, there are a number of unspecified bug fixes and performance improvements.

This download adds extra options to give you control over High Dynamic Range (HDR) and surround sound, as well as to manually switch refresh rates to match a video's frame rate. In other words, the speed of what you see on-screen will match what's being played more closely, which should make things appear to move more smoothly.

Additionally, updating will also install July's Android security patch that addresses several critical and high-risk issues. And if you've wanted to turn off camera and microphone access for your apps for the sake of privacy or any other reason, you'll be able to do that now.

Responses to this update have been mixed, however. Some users are enjoying the bug fixes and added control options, while others have been noticing a much slower and less responsive interface. It also appears as though the update may change some default sound settings, so if you notice something isn't working right, check your Advanced Sound Settings.

The Chromecast update to Android 12 is live now, and with updates being handled automatically, it should be ready to go the next time you turn on your device. Otherwise, you can manually check for the latest version if you'd rather not wait (or if it hasn't updated on its own yet).