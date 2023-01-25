News > Gaming Chromebook Owners Can Now Play Advanced Titles With New Cloud Gaming Service Hundreds of popular games available for instant play By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 01:37PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Chromebook owners now have another option for cloud gaming, bringing advanced titles to the portfolio of low-powered laptops. Ukraine-based cloud gaming platform Boosteroid just announced a dedicated web app for Chromebook users, bringing an extensive catalog of games to the operating system. The service allows instant access to a high-end remote gaming desktop with hundreds of titles at your disposal. Boosteroid The demands are fairly reasonable here, with a minimum connection strength of 15 Mbps required to enjoy full HD games in 60 FPS. One interesting feature is that you use your actual Steam or Epic account when playing the games, so progress and trophies carry over when exiting the Boosteroid ecosystem. To that end, you do have to own the games you want to play or choose free-to-play titles. Boosteroid is not a content provider. It provides remote access to a cloud-based gaming PC. What you do with it is up to you. Not every game is available for the service, but updates constantly bring in new titles. Working titles include Elden Ring, Dark Souls III, GTA V, Company of Heroes 2, and many more. The service costs $10 each month, but Chromebook users also get a free month to try things out. Boosteroid is a new player in the cloud gaming wars, having launched just last year. In that time, however, the service has developed a following, with availability for PCs, Macs, smart TVs, Android devices, and Linux devices, in addition to Chromebooks. You can download the web app to get started. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit